The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has changed the classification of Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) shares to “full-delivery stock,” since checks from the company began to bounce and its management team became embroiled in controversy.
On Monday and Tuesday, the company had a total of NT$199 million (US$7.15 million) in bounced checks due to insufficient funds, the stock exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.
A certified accountant has said in a report that there is considerable uncertainty about whether the company can continue operations, the TWSE said.
Photo: CNA
The company on Jan. 26 said that chairwoman Chiu Yu-yun (邱于芸) had been dismissed amid a management controversy, but on Monday, Chiu said that she remained in the position and would defend her rights by any means.
If TLDC is unable to repay its debts and settle its disputes in the next three months, trading of its shares would be halted, Securities and Futures Bureau Chief Secretary Kao Ching-ping (高晶萍) said on Tuesday.
TLDC shares had since April last year been under exchange scrutiny due to bounced checks at financial institutions.
As the TWSE has classified TLDC shares as requiring full delivery, investors would not be able to buy them on margin, Kao said.
If TLDC could not make improvements to its business after another six months, its shares would be delisted from the main board, she said.
TLDC said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had negotiated with the parties it owed after its business was affected by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
TLDC shares yesterday closed 9.87 percent lower at NT$3.56 in Taipei trading.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC