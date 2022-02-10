Budget proposed for new phase of development plan

INFRASTRUCTURE: The fourth phase of the forward-looking program would involve projects such as green energy, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence

Staff writer, with CNA





The government has proposed a budget of NT$180 billion (US$6.47 billion) for the fourth phase of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, the National Development Council said on Tuesday.

The proposed budget would be spent next year and in 2024. It would be reviewed by the council by the middle of this year before the funds are allocated, it said.

The budget would cover a wide range of infrastructure projects such as green energy, Angstrom-level semiconductors, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the council said.

National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin speaks at a news conference in Taipei on Jan. 18. Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times

The funds would also be used to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas in the nation to help attain more balanced development, it said.

The budget proposal comes after the government earmarked NT$229.8 billion for the third phase covering last year and this year.

Of the phase three funds, NT$124.06 billion was earmarked for last year and more than 90 percent had been used as of December on projects including the installation of air-conditioners in most classrooms, improvement of water sources and subsidies for 5G technology, it said.

The Legislative Yuan passed the Special Act on the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program (前瞻基礎建設特別條例) in July 2017 to allow the Cabinet to spend up to NT$840 billion on national infrastructure over eight years.

Since then, the government has budgeted NT$559.8 billion for the program.

It covers projects including railroad construction, water supply improvement, green energy development, digital development, urban and rural development, childcare improvement and food safety improvements.