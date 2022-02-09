UNITED STATES
Steel tariffs to be eased
The government is to ease tariffs on steel imported from Japan, officials announced on Monday, in the latest move by the administration of President Joe Biden to resolve trade disputes started under former president Donald Trump. Beginning in April, Japan would be allowed to pay lower duties on exports to the US of up to 1.25 million tonnes of steel per year. The decision ends the 25 percent levies Trump imposed in June 2018 on metal imports from the nation and others. However, levies of 10 percent on Japan’s aluminum exports are to remain.
JAPAN
Household spending rises
Household spending edged up in December last year, capping a solid quarter for consumers and adding to signs the economy rebounded during a lull in COVID-19 infections at the end of last year. Bigger outlays on housing, transportation and education pushed up overall spending by 0.1 percent from November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday. Spending rose 4.6 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the prior three months when tanking consumption caused an economic recovery to go into reverse. The data also showed household spending remained slightly below the prior year’s already weak level.
ENERGY
BP back in the black
BP PLC returned to profit last year as oil and gas prices surged following a huge loss the prior year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the British company said yesterday. BP posted a net profit of US$7.6 billion, compared with a loss after tax of US$20.3 billion in 2020, the company said in a statement. Group revenue ballooned 49 percent last year to US$157.7 billion, it said. The company also announced plans to accelerate its target to reduce operational carbon emissions. BP said it would return US$4.15 billion to shareholders via a share buyback thanks to surplus cash flow.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan raises forecast
Nissan Motor Co yesterday raised its annual net profit forecast on strong interim results. The Japanese firm now expects annual net profit to March next year of ￥205 billion (US$1.78 billion), having already tripled its annual profit outlook in November last year to ￥180 billion. The company reported a net profit of ￥201.3 billion for April to December last year, compared with a net loss of ￥367.7 billion in the same period the previous year. It also posted a year-on-year increase in revenue during the nine-month period, boosted by favorable market conditions in the US and improvement in the “quality of sales in each market,” Nissan said.
TOURISM
TUI reports big loss
The world’s largest tourism operator, TUI AG, reported another big loss in the fourth quarter of last year, but passenger numbers recovered significantly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the German group said yesterday. TUI expects traveler numbers to sit at the lower end of its bracket of “60 to 80 percent of pre-pandemic capacities” for the European winter season. Looking forward, the group sees a “very strong booking dynamic for summer 2022.” The group lost 384.3 million euros (US$438.4 million) between October and December last year, but more than halved its net loss from the same period the previous year.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC