World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Steel tariffs to be eased

The government is to ease tariffs on steel imported from Japan, officials announced on Monday, in the latest move by the administration of President Joe Biden to resolve trade disputes started under former president Donald Trump. Beginning in April, Japan would be allowed to pay lower duties on exports to the US of up to 1.25 million tonnes of steel per year. The decision ends the 25 percent levies Trump imposed in June 2018 on metal imports from the nation and others. However, levies of 10 percent on Japan’s aluminum exports are to remain.

JAPAN

Household spending rises

Household spending edged up in December last year, capping a solid quarter for consumers and adding to signs the economy rebounded during a lull in COVID-19 infections at the end of last year. Bigger outlays on housing, transportation and education pushed up overall spending by 0.1 percent from November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday. Spending rose 4.6 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the prior three months when tanking consumption caused an economic recovery to go into reverse. The data also showed household spending remained slightly below the prior year’s already weak level.

ENERGY

BP back in the black

BP PLC returned to profit last year as oil and gas prices surged following a huge loss the prior year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the British company said yesterday. BP posted a net profit of US$7.6 billion, compared with a loss after tax of US$20.3 billion in 2020, the company said in a statement. Group revenue ballooned 49 percent last year to US$157.7 billion, it said. The company also announced plans to accelerate its target to reduce operational carbon emissions. BP said it would return US$4.15 billion to shareholders via a share buyback thanks to surplus cash flow.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan raises forecast

Nissan Motor Co yesterday raised its annual net profit forecast on strong interim results. The Japanese firm now expects annual net profit to March next year of ￥205 billion (US$1.78 billion), having already tripled its annual profit outlook in November last year to ￥180 billion. The company reported a net profit of ￥201.3 billion for April to December last year, compared with a net loss of ￥367.7 billion in the same period the previous year. It also posted a year-on-year increase in revenue during the nine-month period, boosted by favorable market conditions in the US and improvement in the “quality of sales in each market,” Nissan said.

TOURISM

TUI reports big loss

The world’s largest tourism operator, TUI AG, reported another big loss in the fourth quarter of last year, but passenger numbers recovered significantly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the German group said yesterday. TUI expects traveler numbers to sit at the lower end of its bracket of “60 to 80 percent of pre-pandemic capacities” for the European winter season. Looking forward, the group sees a “very strong booking dynamic for summer 2022.” The group lost 384.3 million euros (US$438.4 million) between October and December last year, but more than halved its net loss from the same period the previous year.