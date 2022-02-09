The EU yesterday launched a plan to raise tens of billions of euros to boost semiconductor production in Europe and end the bloc’s digital dependence on Asia.
The production of semiconductors has become a strategic priority in Europe as well as the US, after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic choked off supply, bringing factories to a standstill and emptying stores of products.
The manufacturing of chips overwhelmingly takes place in Taiwan, China and South Korea, and the EU’s 27 member states want factories and companies inside the bloc to take on a bigger role.
Photo: Bloomberg
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton urged Europeans to be as ambitious as possible and match similar plans in the US, where the administration of US President Joe Biden is asking the US Congress to approve a US$52 billion budget.
Touring the IMEC chip research facility in Belgium on Monday, Breton boasted that the plan “will position Europe as an industry leader, but also give us complete control of our semiconductor supply chains.”
“The EU will equip itself with the means to guarantee its security of supply, as the United States does for example,” he said in a separate briefing to reporters.
“Europe will remain an open continent, but on its own terms,” he said, referring to a “paradigm shift” in the European approach to highly strategic supplies such as semiconductors.
If approved, the EU plan could generate a budget of 42 billion euros (US$47.9 billion) via existing EU budget money, as well as by loosening existing rules on public subsidy by member states.
The main goal of the chip crusade would be to double Europe’s semiconductor capacity from 10 percent of the world’s value today to 20 percent by 2030.
The proposal needs the approval of the EU member states and the European Parliament, where opinions vary between the ambitions of industrial heavyweights such as Germany, France and Italy, and those of smaller states that are worried about closing off valuable supply chains with Asia.
Some member states, led by the Netherlands and Nordic nations, are also resisting any plan to widen the scope for state aid, with the commission set to make it easier for EU governments to pump money to chipmakers.
“We don’t want to end up in a position with a huge US company getting a bunch of EU money to open a factory in one big member state,” an EU diplomat said.
US-based chipmaker Intel Corp is on the verge of announcing a major investment in Europe, with big players Germany, France and Italy possible destinations.
Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger told German media that his decision not only depended on questions of suitable locations and staffing, “but also on the available subsidies to build the factories.”
“We have also obtained considerable subsidies for our factories in Asia,” Gelsinger said.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC