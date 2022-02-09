EU joins chips race with bid to rival Asia

The EU yesterday launched a plan to raise tens of billions of euros to boost semiconductor production in Europe and end the bloc’s digital dependence on Asia.

The production of semiconductors has become a strategic priority in Europe as well as the US, after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic choked off supply, bringing factories to a standstill and emptying stores of products.

The manufacturing of chips overwhelmingly takes place in Taiwan, China and South Korea, and the EU’s 27 member states want factories and companies inside the bloc to take on a bigger role.

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton urged Europeans to be as ambitious as possible and match similar plans in the US, where the administration of US President Joe Biden is asking the US Congress to approve a US$52 billion budget.

Touring the IMEC chip research facility in Belgium on Monday, Breton boasted that the plan “will position Europe as an industry leader, but also give us complete control of our semiconductor supply chains.”

“The EU will equip itself with the means to guarantee its security of supply, as the United States does for example,” he said in a separate briefing to reporters.

“Europe will remain an open continent, but on its own terms,” he said, referring to a “paradigm shift” in the European approach to highly strategic supplies such as semiconductors.

If approved, the EU plan could generate a budget of 42 billion euros (US$47.9 billion) via existing EU budget money, as well as by loosening existing rules on public subsidy by member states.

The main goal of the chip crusade would be to double Europe’s semiconductor capacity from 10 percent of the world’s value today to 20 percent by 2030.

The proposal needs the approval of the EU member states and the European Parliament, where opinions vary between the ambitions of industrial heavyweights such as Germany, France and Italy, and those of smaller states that are worried about closing off valuable supply chains with Asia.

Some member states, led by the Netherlands and Nordic nations, are also resisting any plan to widen the scope for state aid, with the commission set to make it easier for EU governments to pump money to chipmakers.

“We don’t want to end up in a position with a huge US company getting a bunch of EU money to open a factory in one big member state,” an EU diplomat said.

US-based chipmaker Intel Corp is on the verge of announcing a major investment in Europe, with big players Germany, France and Italy possible destinations.

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger told German media that his decision not only depended on questions of suitable locations and staffing, “but also on the available subsidies to build the factories.”

“We have also obtained considerable subsidies for our factories in Asia,” Gelsinger said.