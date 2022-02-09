EQUITIES
Tech stocks curb TAIEX gains
The TAIEX closed higher yesterday, but gains were limited as some tech stocks, in particular in the semiconductor industry, fell toward the end of the day amid lingering worries on the US markets over an increase in interest rates. Offsetting the impact from the tech sector, the transportation sector continued its momentum from the previous session, while financial stocks kept steaming ahead on hopes that higher interest rates would boost financial firms’ returns from overseas investments. The TAIEX rose by 66.26 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 17,966.56, after coming off a high of 18,063.55. Turnover totaled NT$313.218 billion (US$11.25 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$2.49 billion of shares on the main board after selling a net NT$6.45 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medigen files application
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has filed a new drug application for its quadrivalent influenza vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration, hoping to join three other suppliers in providing publicly funded influenza vaccines, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. Medigen said it is working with South Korea’s biggest flu vaccine maker, GC Pharma Corp. GC Pharma is responsible for making the vaccine bulk, while Medigen focuses on fill-and-finish, sub-packaging and quality control, as well as applying for drug certificates under its brand, the local firm said. The new vaccine aims to prevent influenza-related diseases caused by two types of influenza A and two types of influenza B viruses, Medigen added. In Taiwan, the government purchases about 6.3 million doses of quadrivalent influenza vaccine each year with a budget of about NT$1.5 billion.
ELECTRONICS
E-Lead net income spikes
E-Lead Electronic Co (怡利電子), an auto electronics manufacturer focusing on infotainment head units, yesterday reported that its net income surged 780 percent annually to NT$88 million in the fourth quarter of last year, with earnings per share (EPS) rising to NT$0.74, the highest since the second quarter of 2015. Revenue increased 55.45 percent annually to NT$855 million in the quarter, the company said. E-Lead said its strong fourth-quarter performance helped lift its net income for the entire year to NT$97 million, compared with a net loss of NT$81.92 million in 2020, with EPS reaching NT$0.81 — the highest in six years. Revenue for the year rose 51.57 percent annually to NT$1.63 billion, it said. The company also supplies navigation systems, vehicle sensors and other automotive accessories at its bases of operation in Taiwan, China and Thailand.
APPAREL
Makalot revenue up 20%
Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽), a manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing, yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.86 billion for last month, up 20 percent from a year earlier and a new company record for January thanks to rising orders from brand clients. However, last month’s figure was 10.07 percent lower than in December due to the Lunar New Year holiday, it said. Looking ahead, end-market demand in Europe and the US remains healthy and orders from brand and channel clients are expected to increase further, Makalot said. The company’s order visibility has extended to June this year, although port congestion worldwide is still a potential risk, it said.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC