Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Tech stocks curb TAIEX gains

The TAIEX closed higher yesterday, but gains were limited as some tech stocks, in particular in the semiconductor industry, fell toward the end of the day amid lingering worries on the US markets over an increase in interest rates. Offsetting the impact from the tech sector, the transportation sector continued its momentum from the previous session, while financial stocks kept steaming ahead on hopes that higher interest rates would boost financial firms’ returns from overseas investments. The TAIEX rose by 66.26 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 17,966.56, after coming off a high of 18,063.55. Turnover totaled NT$313.218 billion (US$11.25 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$2.49 billion of shares on the main board after selling a net NT$6.45 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Medigen files application

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has filed a new drug application for its quadrivalent influenza vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration, hoping to join three other suppliers in providing publicly funded influenza vaccines, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. Medigen said it is working with South Korea’s biggest flu vaccine maker, GC Pharma Corp. GC Pharma is responsible for making the vaccine bulk, while Medigen focuses on fill-and-finish, sub-packaging and quality control, as well as applying for drug certificates under its brand, the local firm said. The new vaccine aims to prevent influenza-related diseases caused by two types of influenza A and two types of influenza B viruses, Medigen added. In Taiwan, the government purchases about 6.3 million doses of quadrivalent influenza vaccine each year with a budget of about NT$1.5 billion.

ELECTRONICS

E-Lead net income spikes

E-Lead Electronic Co (怡利電子), an auto electronics manufacturer focusing on infotainment head units, yesterday reported that its net income surged 780 percent annually to NT$88 million in the fourth quarter of last year, with earnings per share (EPS) rising to NT$0.74, the highest since the second quarter of 2015. Revenue increased 55.45 percent annually to NT$855 million in the quarter, the company said. E-Lead said its strong fourth-quarter performance helped lift its net income for the entire year to NT$97 million, compared with a net loss of NT$81.92 million in 2020, with EPS reaching NT$0.81 — the highest in six years. Revenue for the year rose 51.57 percent annually to NT$1.63 billion, it said. The company also supplies navigation systems, vehicle sensors and other automotive accessories at its bases of operation in Taiwan, China and Thailand.

APPAREL

Makalot revenue up 20%

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽), a manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing, yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.86 billion for last month, up 20 percent from a year earlier and a new company record for January thanks to rising orders from brand clients. However, last month’s figure was 10.07 percent lower than in December due to the Lunar New Year holiday, it said. Looking ahead, end-market demand in Europe and the US remains healthy and orders from brand and channel clients are expected to increase further, Makalot said. The company’s order visibility has extended to June this year, although port congestion worldwide is still a potential risk, it said.