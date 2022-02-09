The Bureau of Labor Funds on Monday said that the labor funds it manages brought in NT$451.11 billion (US$16.2 billion) in profit last year, as global financial markets performed well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The labor funds managed by the bureau — the Labor Pension Fund, the Labor Retirement Fund, the Labor Insurance Fund, the Employment Insurance Fund, the Arrear Wage Payment Fund and the Occupation Incidents Protection Fund — produced a rate of return of 9.65 percent.
The aggregate holdings of the labor funds totaled about NT$5.11 trillion as of the end of last year, the bureau said.
Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times
The newest Labor Pension Fund, launched in July 2015, earned a profit of NT$283.68 billion, resulting in a rate of return of 9.66 percent.
The original Labor Retirement Fund has been in existence since 1984.
Being the largest fund managed by the bureau with about NT$3.15 trillion in assets, the pension fund’s profit accounted for more than 60 percent of the total profit of all the labor funds.
The 12.25 million workers who have signed up with the new Labor Pension Fund are expected to pocket about NT$23,000 on average for last year, the bureau said.
In the past decade, the labor funds have recorded an average rate of return of 5.85 percent. In the past five years, the rate of return has averaged 7.09 percent, it said.
The labor funds have performed stably, the bureau added.
Last year alone, the bureau said that it allocated about 20 percent of the three labor funds’ total investments to the local equity market, and raked in a return of 30.6 percent, beating the TAIEX, which rose 23.66 percent, the third-largest increase in the local equity market’s history.
The robust showing by the TAIEX pushed up local market capitalization by NT$11.38 trillion to NT$56.28 trillion last year.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, made up 25.73 percent of the Labor Pension Fund’s total investments in the local equity market last year, making it the largest holding in the fund’s local equity investment portfolio.
Power management solution supplier Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) placed second at 3.15 percent, ahead of telecom services provider Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) at 3 percent, financial holding firm Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) at 2.94 percent, printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) at 2.92 percent, smartphone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) at 2.84 percent, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) at 2.82 percent, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) at 2.64 percent, contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) at 2.59 percent and DRAM chip producer Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) at 2.58 percent.
Looking ahead, the bureau said that it would diversify the labor funds’ investment portfolios to avoid risks and ensure a stable return during a time when growing inflationary pressure worldwide has prompted many major central banks to tighten their monetary policies.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC