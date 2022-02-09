Labor funds record profit totaling NT$451.11 billion

DECENT SHOWING: The Bureau of Labor Funds said the three labor funds it manages posted a return of 30.6% last year, beating the TAIEX’s 23.66% increase

Staff writer, with CNA





The Bureau of Labor Funds on Monday said that the labor funds it manages brought in NT$451.11 billion (US$16.2 billion) in profit last year, as global financial markets performed well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labor funds managed by the bureau — the Labor Pension Fund, the Labor Retirement Fund, the Labor Insurance Fund, the Employment Insurance Fund, the Arrear Wage Payment Fund and the Occupation Incidents Protection Fund — produced a rate of return of 9.65 percent.

The aggregate holdings of the labor funds totaled about NT$5.11 trillion as of the end of last year, the bureau said.

A Tesla Inc electric vehicle is displayed at the 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2 on Oct. 20 last year. Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times

The newest Labor Pension Fund, launched in July 2015, earned a profit of NT$283.68 billion, resulting in a rate of return of 9.66 percent.

The original Labor Retirement Fund has been in existence since 1984.

Being the largest fund managed by the bureau with about NT$3.15 trillion in assets, the pension fund’s profit accounted for more than 60 percent of the total profit of all the labor funds.

The 12.25 million workers who have signed up with the new Labor Pension Fund are expected to pocket about NT$23,000 on average for last year, the bureau said.

In the past decade, the labor funds have recorded an average rate of return of 5.85 percent. In the past five years, the rate of return has averaged 7.09 percent, it said.

The labor funds have performed stably, the bureau added.

Last year alone, the bureau said that it allocated about 20 percent of the three labor funds’ total investments to the local equity market, and raked in a return of 30.6 percent, beating the TAIEX, which rose 23.66 percent, the third-largest increase in the local equity market’s history.

The robust showing by the TAIEX pushed up local market capitalization by NT$11.38 trillion to NT$56.28 trillion last year.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, made up 25.73 percent of the Labor Pension Fund’s total investments in the local equity market last year, making it the largest holding in the fund’s local equity investment portfolio.

Power management solution supplier Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) placed second at 3.15 percent, ahead of telecom services provider Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) at 3 percent, financial holding firm Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) at 2.94 percent, printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) at 2.92 percent, smartphone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) at 2.84 percent, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) at 2.82 percent, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) at 2.64 percent, contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) at 2.59 percent and DRAM chip producer Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) at 2.58 percent.

Looking ahead, the bureau said that it would diversify the labor funds’ investment portfolios to avoid risks and ensure a stable return during a time when growing inflationary pressure worldwide has prompted many major central banks to tighten their monetary policies.