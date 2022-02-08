UK and South Korea to sign deal to strengthen key product supply chains

INDO-PACIFIC FOCUS: Yesterday’s meeting is to be a precursor to formal negotiations for an improved British-South Korean trade agreement

Reuters, LONDON





Britain and South Korea were yesterday to sign an agreement to reinforce supply lines for key products like semiconductors damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, with British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan due to host her counterpart, Yeo Han-koo, in London.

The ministers were also to begin work on an improved trade deal, as Britain looks to use its exit from the EU to build stronger ties with faster-growing economies throughout Asia and the Pacific.

“This is our Indo-Pacific tilt in action — strengthening ties with one of the largest economies in the world,” Trevelyan said in a statement.

Shoppers fill Columbia Road Flower Market in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Yesterday’s meeting is a precursor to formal trade negotiations, which are expected to begin later this year, to improve an existing agreement that effectively keeps in place the terms Britain had as a member of the EU.

Ahead of that, the delegations in London are looking to improve supply chain resilience in the face of global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is driving up production costs and fueling inflation — currently at its highest in nearly 30 years in Britain.

Details of the agreement were not published in advance.

Britain said it wanted to ensure critical goods kept flowing between the two countries, citing chips used in advanced manufacturing as an example.

The British auto industry, like others around the world, has been held back by a global shortage of semiconductors.

World leaders last year sought ways to strengthen supply chains by improving transparency and diversifying sources of key products.

Trade between Britain and South Korea was worth ￡13.3 billion (US$18 billion) in the year to September last year, the government said. Both countries are seeking to join a trans-Pacific trade pact.

Leaving the EU has given Britain the power to strike bilateral trade deals, and ministers see South Korea and its wealthy middle class as an important potential market for premium British goods, from folding bikes to pottery and Scotch whisky.