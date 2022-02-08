Indonesia’s economy returned to growth last year, as surging commodity prices helped drive a recovery from a COVID-19-triggered recession, official data showed yesterday, although officials warned the outlook depended on how well the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is managed.
Southeast Asia’s biggest economy expanded 3.69 percent year-on-year, the Indonesian Central Statistics Bureau said, having contracted in 2020 for the first time since 1998 during the regional financial crisis.
The healthy rebound came largely on the back of declining COVID-19 cases and robust exports, as prices for key commodities, such as palm oil, coal and nickel, rose significantly, bureau head Margo Yuwono told a news conference.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Moreover, in an optimistic sign, the economy grew a forecast-beating 5.02 percent year-on-year in the final three months of last year.
“We hope the momentum of the economic recovery will be maintained in 2022, as long as we all agree that health protocols are critical, so daily cases will decline and mobility will get better,” Yuwono said.
The nation’s trade surplus for last year reached US$35.34 billion, its highest in 15 years, the bureau reported earlier.
Indonesia was hit hard in July last year, as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 swept the country, forcing the government to impose tighter social-distancing restrictions that hobbled businesses.
A subsequent easing of those restrictions as cases declined in the fourth quarter allowed for a bounceback in some sectors, including transportation.
However, daily caseloads are once again surging owing to the Omicron variant, with the country reporting 30,000 cases a day compared with fewer than 1,000 in December, forcing officials to reimpose containment measures in Jakarta, Bandung and Bali.
The government expects daily cases to peak by late this month or early next month.
Despite worries over Omicron, the Central Bank of Indonesia has projected that the economy would grow 4.7 to 5.5 percent this year, while the IMF has forecast an expansion of 5.6 percent this year and 6 percent next year.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC
‘DEEP, DEEP CONCERN’: Tightening controls would prevent China from using US technology to advance its military modernization, Bill Hagerty and Tom Cotton said US Republican senators are urging US President Joe Biden’s administration to close a “loophole” in export controls imposed by former US president Donald Trump on China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which they call a “clear national security threat.” In a letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and first reported by Reuters, Bill Hagerty and Tom Cotton said they were “disheartened” by media reports suggesting her agency was blocking efforts to tighten export controls on US technology destined for SMIC, which they say enjoys close ties to the Chinese military. Tightening the controls “would close an important