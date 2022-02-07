People walk through the Ximending pedestrian area in Taipei’s Wanhua District yesterday, the final day of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
RAMEN RATER: Instant noodle reviewer Hans Lienesch had high praise for A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles, as well as Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle Two brands of instant noodles from Taiwan — A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles, and Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle — have been named among the top 10 for last year worldwide by instant noodle reviewer Hans Lienesch. A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles (阿舍食堂:老饕半筋半肉牛肉麵) took fourth place globally, according to the Top Ten Instant Noodles of All Time 2021 Edition on the Ramen Rater Web site that Lienesch runs. According to the Ramen Rater review, A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles, which are non-fried, are “coupled with a broth that’s deep and savory. Then there’s the beef and tendon meats
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC