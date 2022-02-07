Goodbye easy money as central banks speed rate hikes

Bloomberg





The end of easy money is upon us. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic sent the global economy into a deep but short recession, central bankers are withdrawing their emergency support — and they are moving faster than they or most investors had foreseen.

The US Federal Reserve is preparing to raise interest rates next month, and last week’s US jobs report fueled speculation that it might need to move aggressively.

The Bank of England just delivered back-to-back hikes, and some of its officials wanted to act even more forcefully. The Bank of Canada is set for liftoff next month. Even the European Central Bank might do the same this year.

Rates are rising because policymakers judge that the global inflation shock poses a bigger threat than COVID-19.

Some worry that the hawkish turn could slow recoveries without offering relief from high prices, given that some of the surge is related to supply problems beyond the reach of monetary policy.

There are a couple of outliers among the largest economies.

The People’s Bank of China appears headed in the opposite direction. It is likely to make credit cheaper as new COVID-19 outbreaks and a property slump cloud prospects for the world’s second-largest economy.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep policy unchanged this year, although traders are starting to wonder whether it can hold the line.

In emerging markets, many central banks started raising rates last year — and they are not done yet.

Brazil last month delivered a third consecutive 150-point hike, while the Czech Republic lifted its benchmark to the highest in the EU. Mexico and Peru are expected to extend tightening campaigns this week, although some think that the Latin American cycle is peaking.

Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co estimate that by April, rates could go up in countries that together produce about half of the world’s GDP.

They expect a global average interest rate of about 2 percent by the end of this year.

This suggests the biggest tightening of monetary policy since the 1990s, and the shift is not confined to rates. Central banks are also dialing back the bond-buying programs they have used to restrain long-term borrowing costs.

“The tables have turned,” Bank of America Corp economist Aditya Bhave wrote in a report on Friday.

The pivot might end a pandemic financial boom that was amplified by loose money.

What has forced the central banks to rethink is a wave of inflation. The US is expected this week to report a 7.3 percent inflation rate for last month, the highest since the early 1980s. Eurozone inflation also hit a record.

A few months ago, most officials were saying that price pressures would prove “transitory.” They welcomed the rapid rebound in employment and dismissed the inflation alarms.

Now, policymakers have decided that inflation has staying power <<->> and that tolerating it risks setting off an upward spiral of prices and wages, which could prove impossible to halt without provoking a recession.

Inflation will likely continue to be fanned by declining unemployment and renewed demand for services, as economies prove resilient to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, JPMorgan economists led by Bruce Kasman said.

“It is hard for us to accept a juxtaposition of sustained low inflation with limited central bank action,” they wrote in a report.

However, strategists at BlackRock Inc argue that prices are rising faster because of supply problems, and central bankers should learn to live with that.

Forecasts diverge widely on how many Fed rate increases are coming this year.

While Barclays PLC reckons just on three increases, Bank of America expects seven.

Also unclear is how big the moves will be, when they will be executed and where the benchmark rate will eventually end up.