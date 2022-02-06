European stocks slide due to tougher emission standards

Reuters





European shares fell on Friday, with automobile stocks hitting a one-month low on the prospect of tougher emissions tests, while a hawkish shift from the European Central Bank (ECB) continued to rattle markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 1.38 percent lower at 462.15, extending losses after a near 2 percent drop the previous session. The index lost 0.73 percent this week, despite initial gains on a positive earnings season.

Automobile stocks fell the most on Friday, down 3.2 percent after Reuters reported that the EU plans to toughen its method for measuring carbon dioxide emissions from plug-in hybrid cars.

The move would mean automakers would be required to sell more battery-operated vehicles to meet emissions targets.

Regional stocks deepened their losses after data showed US payrolls rose more than expected last month, giving the US Federal Reserve more space to tighten policy this year.

The Bank of England raised rates this week, while the ECB hinted at possible hikes this year, pushing up yields and pressuring markets as they face the end of COVID-19-era liquidity measures.

“Inflation concerns are looming ever larger with the cost of living squeeze intensifying, as monetary policy tightening ramps up, and no let-up in soaring energy prices in sight,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said.

The prospect of higher rates has walloped technology stocks, with the index having lost more than 14 percent this year.

Bank stocks were the best performers this week, up 2.4 percent, as they benefit from a higher rate environment.

German and Dutch five-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, German industrial orders grew more than expected in December last year, data showed, with stronger domestic demand offering cause for optimism.

London’s FTSE 100 closed 0.17 percent lower at 7,516.4, reversing earlier gains and leaving it 0.67 percent higher over the week.

Energy stocks outperformed, rising 3.8 percent to their highest level in nearly two years as oil prices extended gains on US supply concerns amid frigid US weather and ongoing political turmoil.

Base metal miners ended the day flat, while banks dropped 1.2 percent after rallying as much as 2.4 percent this week.