Markets in Asia rise as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng returns with 3.24% rally

AFP, HONG KONG





Asian markets on Friday rose as a surge in Hong Kong on its first day back from a break helped overcome a sharp drop on Wall Street, while forecast-beating earnings from Amazon.com Inc added to the positive mood ahead of the weekend.

However, a surprisingly hawkish tilt from the European Central Bank (ECB) added fuel to fears about the removal of COVID-19-era stimulus.

The ECB’s apparent shift in its outlook toward lifting rates this year itself stunned investors on Thursday. The news boosted the euro, which extended gains against the US dollar and sterling in Asian trade.

The ECB news jolted US markets, which were already down owing to a rout in tech stocks, which came after Meta Platforms Inc’s sobering earnings report sparked a 25 percent drop in its shares.

However, a blockbuster reading from Amazon — which saw it record sales of almost US$140 billion in the holiday quarter — soothed some of those concerns and provided some support to Asia on Friday.

Hong Kong led the way, with the Hang Seng Index rising 3.24 percent to 24,573.29, as investors in the territory returned from a three-day Lunar New Year break. The index was up 1.36 percent on the week.

Tech giants and market heavyweights including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) were among the key drivers of the gains, while financials such as HSBC Holdings PLC also enjoyed some much-needed buying.

“It’s clearly a rebound to catch up with the world, but we need to see how Hong Kong can navigate global volatility from here on,” Robeco Hong Kong senior portfolio manager Joshua Crabb said.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.73 percent to 27,439.99, up 2.7 percent on the week, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.55 percent to 1,930.56, posting a weekly increase of 2.86 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI grew 1.57 percent to 2,750.26, up 3.26 percent from a week earlier, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 percent to 7,120.2, gaining 1.89 percent weekly.

Shanghai and Taipei were still closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Taiwan’s TAIEX last closed at 17,674.4 on Wednesday last week.

India’s SENSEX dipped 0.24 percent to 58,644.82, but rose 2.53 percent from a week earlier.

Additional reporting by staff writer