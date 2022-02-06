The US dollar on Friday advanced from two-week lows, after data showed the world’s largest economy created far more jobs than expected, raising the chances of a larger US Federal Reserve interest rate increase at a policy meeting in March.
The US dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 95.446, after falling to a two-week low of 95.136 earlier amid a resurgent euro.
However, the US dollar was still down 1.8 percent from a week earlier.
Photo: Reuters
Data showed US nonfarm payrolls grew 467,000 jobs last month, while data for December last year was revised higher to show that 510,000 jobs were created instead of the previously reported 199,000.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that 150,000 jobs would be added last month.
Estimates ranged from a decrease of 400,000 to a gain of 385,000 jobs.
Market participants were prepared for a weaker-than-forecast reading given the decline in the ADP US private payrolls report released earlier this week.
That report showed a decline due to the effects of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Average hourly earnings, a measure of wage inflation and a closely watched metric, also rose 0.7 percent last month, and 5.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.
“It is the 0.7 percent month-on-month gain in wages that is most hawkish,” wrote Daragh Maher, head of FX strategy at HSBC Holdings PLC. “This helps counter US dollar-bearish real income squeeze concerns and the stagflation theme, and will likely energize FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] hawks.”
The US dollar also tracked the surge in US Treasury yields.
US two-year and five-year yields, both of which reflect interest rate expectations, rose to 1.2970 percent, the highest since late February 2020, and 1.79 percent, the best level since July 2019, respectively.
In the afternoon session, US rate futures implied more than five rate hikes this year, or about 134.4 basis points in policy tightening. The probability of a 50 basis-point increase next month rose to nearly 40 percent, from just 18 percent before the data release.
In Taiwan, the market has been closed due to the Lunar New Year holiday and opens again tomorrow.
The euro was still up on the day on Friday, rising 0.1 percent to US$1.1455. It was up 1.7 percent on the week, benefiting from a hawkish turn by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.
The euro stalled around the resistance level of US$1.1480 because of US dollar gains following the US employment report.
Maher said the euro-US dollar pair is likely to resume its upward momentum given that the market seems more fixated on the ECB’s hawkishness, which surprised markets, than the Fed.
Sterling has also been among the big currency movers this week, after the Bank of England raised rates to 0.5 percent on Thursday — marking the first back-to-back increases by the central bank since 2004.
The British pound fell 0.5 percent to US$1.3536, but rose 1 percent from a week earlier.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief