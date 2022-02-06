US dollar rises from two-week low

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar on Friday advanced from two-week lows, after data showed the world’s largest economy created far more jobs than expected, raising the chances of a larger US Federal Reserve interest rate increase at a policy meeting in March.

The US dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 95.446, after falling to a two-week low of 95.136 earlier amid a resurgent euro.

However, the US dollar was still down 1.8 percent from a week earlier.

US dollar banknotes lie bundled together on Feb. 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Data showed US nonfarm payrolls grew 467,000 jobs last month, while data for December last year was revised higher to show that 510,000 jobs were created instead of the previously reported 199,000.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that 150,000 jobs would be added last month.

Estimates ranged from a decrease of 400,000 to a gain of 385,000 jobs.

Market participants were prepared for a weaker-than-forecast reading given the decline in the ADP US private payrolls report released earlier this week.

That report showed a decline due to the effects of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Average hourly earnings, a measure of wage inflation and a closely watched metric, also rose 0.7 percent last month, and 5.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

“It is the 0.7 percent month-on-month gain in wages that is most hawkish,” wrote Daragh Maher, head of FX strategy at HSBC Holdings PLC. “This helps counter US dollar-bearish real income squeeze concerns and the stagflation theme, and will likely energize FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] hawks.”

The US dollar also tracked the surge in US Treasury yields.

US two-year and five-year yields, both of which reflect interest rate expectations, rose to 1.2970 percent, the highest since late February 2020, and 1.79 percent, the best level since July 2019, respectively.

In the afternoon session, US rate futures implied more than five rate hikes this year, or about 134.4 basis points in policy tightening. The probability of a 50 basis-point increase next month rose to nearly 40 percent, from just 18 percent before the data release.

In Taiwan, the market has been closed due to the Lunar New Year holiday and opens again tomorrow.

The euro was still up on the day on Friday, rising 0.1 percent to US$1.1455. It was up 1.7 percent on the week, benefiting from a hawkish turn by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.

The euro stalled around the resistance level of US$1.1480 because of US dollar gains following the US employment report.

Maher said the euro-US dollar pair is likely to resume its upward momentum given that the market seems more fixated on the ECB’s hawkishness, which surprised markets, than the Fed.

Sterling has also been among the big currency movers this week, after the Bank of England raised rates to 0.5 percent on Thursday — marking the first back-to-back increases by the central bank since 2004.

The British pound fell 0.5 percent to US$1.3536, but rose 1 percent from a week earlier.