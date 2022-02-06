Another bumpy ride on Wall Street ended on Friday, as Amazon.com Inc’s positive earnings capped a run of mixed big-tech numbers, with the NASDAQ recovering much of its losses from the previous session and all three benchmarks ending the week in positive territory.
Results from megacap growth stocks have dictated market moves this week, as investors seek out tangible data to support sky-high valuations.
Amazon jumped 13.5 percent after reporting robust earnings in the holiday quarter. The gain expanded its market capitalization by about US$190 billion, the largest ever single-day increase in value of a US company.
This came a day after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc’s disappointing results shook markets and wiped more than US$200 billion off its valuation, the worst loss of stock market value in history by a US company.
“These are eye-watering, stomach churning moves normally associated with penny stocks, and yet they are happening in companies with billion-dollar market caps,” CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
Despite the earnings-driven whiplash in technology stocks, all three major stock indices ended their first week of the month higher, with the Dow gaining 1.05 percent, the S&P 500 rising 1.55 percent and the NASDAQ increasing 2.38 percent. The indices posted their second week of gains in a row.
Photo: AP
While Meta lost another 0.3 percent on Friday, other social media companies which had been dragged down with the Facebook owner rebounded strongly as they posted estimate-beating earnings of their own.
Among them was Snap Inc, surging 58.8 percent after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter user growth and outlook.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.42 points, or 0.06 percent, to 35,089.74, the S&P 500 gained 23.09 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,500.53 and the NASDAQ Composite added 219.19 points, or 1.58 percent, to 14,098.01.
Among the major S&P 500 sectors that advanced, energy stocks hit their highest since 2018 as crude prices touched a seven-year peak.
Hess Corp was the largest gainer in the sector, jumping 4 percent to its highest close since September 2014, while Occidental Petroleum Corp gained 2 percent, with its shares ending at levels last seen in February 2020.
Consumer discretionary was the leading sector, up 3.7 percent as it was bolstered by Amazon’s performance. The tech behemoth’s gains helped alleviate the drag of Ford Motor Co, which slumped 9.7 percent after the automaker posted disappointing quarterly figures.
The US Department of Labor’s closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 467,000 jobs last month, compared with the addition of 150,000 jobs forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
The data for December last year was revised higher to show that 510,000 jobs were created, instead of the previously reported 199,000.
Fears of faster-than-expected rate hikes to curb a surge in inflation have haunted markets since the beginning of the year, with growth stocks such as technology feeling the brunt of that, as investors pivot toward current cash flow from betting on future expectations.
“A lot of the high-valuation stuff is going to continue to have trouble and it’s already gotten smacked down a lot,” said Louis Ricci, head of trading at Emles Advisors. “To us, this jobs report was affirmation that, yes, stocks are going to be jittery and there’s going to be a lot of volatility.”
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief