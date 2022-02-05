Asian shares yesterday were mostly higher after a historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company helped yank other tech stocks lower on Wall Street.
Hong Kong rose 3.3 percent after reopening from the Lunar New Year holiday, while Shanghai remained closed. Tokyo, Seoul and other regional markets were higher.
Thursday’s retreat in New York ended a four-day winning streak for the market. The 26.4 percent wipeout in Meta Platforms Inc, as Facebook’s owner is now known, erased more than US$230 billion in market value, easily the biggest one-day loss in history for a US company.
Photo: AP
The stocks of other social media companies such as Twitter Inc and Snap Inc also fell.
Because Meta is valued so highly, a big swing in its stock price can also sink or lift broader market indexes.
The S&P 500 fell 2.4 percent, its biggest drop in nearly a year, to 4,477.44, and the tech-focused NASDAQ composite gave up 3.7 percent, its biggest loss since September 2020, closing at 13,878.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which does not include Meta Platforms, fell 1.5 percent to 35,111.16.
Asian markets were little affected. Trading has been muted this week, with Chinese markets closed and COVID-19 cases still surging in Asia, especially in Japan and Hong Kong.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 775 points to 24,577.36. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7 percent to 27,439.99. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.6 percent to 2,750.26. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 reversed early losses to gain 0.6 percent, closing at 7,120.20. India’s benchmark Sensex lost 0.3 percent, to 58,609.26.
Investors are watching for the latest update on the recovering US jobs market. The US Department of Labor was yesterday to release its report for last month.
On Wall Street, Meta sank after forecasting revenue well below analysts’ expectations for the current quarter following privacy changes by Apple Inc and increased competition from TikTok.
Meta also reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests in transforming itself into a virtual reality-based company.
The steep drop weighed on fellow social media company Twitter, which fell 5.6 percent. Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, sank 23.6 percent and Pinterest Inc lost 10.3 percent.
Snap soared 54 percent and Pinterest vaulted 28 percent in after-market trading after each reported better-than-expected results. Amazon.com Inc rose 18 percent in after-hours trading after reporting strong fourth-quarter results despite supply chain snags.
Big technology and communications companies played a major role in driving gains for the broader market throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and much of the recovery last year.
However, investors have been shifting money in expectation of rising interest rates, which make shares in high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks relatively less attractive.
Bond yields rose sharply on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which is used as a benchmark to set interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 1.84 percent from 1.76 percent late on Wednesday.
In other trading, US benchmark crude oil picked up US$0.40 to US$90.67 per gallon after surging US$2.01 to US$90.27 per gallon on Thursday. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, added US$0.28 to US$91.39 per gallon.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,
Supermarket shelves are bare and restaurants cannot serve meals, but Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is a bonanza for used auto dealers, with vehicle shortages pushing prices higher than a house in a nice area. The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, inflation is red hot and the government has barred a range of “non-essential” imports to save US dollars needed to buy food, medicine and fuel. In the vehicle market, this two-year ban has kept factory-fresh automobiles off local roads, forcing desperate buyers to pay some of the world’s highest prices for beaten-up compacts and no-frills family