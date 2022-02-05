Asian markets shrug off US tech sell-off

AP, BANGKOK





Asian shares yesterday were mostly higher after a historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company helped yank other tech stocks lower on Wall Street.

Hong Kong rose 3.3 percent after reopening from the Lunar New Year holiday, while Shanghai remained closed. Tokyo, Seoul and other regional markets were higher.

Thursday’s retreat in New York ended a four-day winning streak for the market. The 26.4 percent wipeout in Meta Platforms Inc, as Facebook’s owner is now known, erased more than US$230 billion in market value, easily the biggest one-day loss in history for a US company.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AP

The stocks of other social media companies such as Twitter Inc and Snap Inc also fell.

Because Meta is valued so highly, a big swing in its stock price can also sink or lift broader market indexes.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4 percent, its biggest drop in nearly a year, to 4,477.44, and the tech-focused NASDAQ composite gave up 3.7 percent, its biggest loss since September 2020, closing at 13,878.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which does not include Meta Platforms, fell 1.5 percent to 35,111.16.

Asian markets were little affected. Trading has been muted this week, with Chinese markets closed and COVID-19 cases still surging in Asia, especially in Japan and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 775 points to 24,577.36. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7 percent to 27,439.99. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.6 percent to 2,750.26. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 reversed early losses to gain 0.6 percent, closing at 7,120.20. India’s benchmark Sensex lost 0.3 percent, to 58,609.26.

Investors are watching for the latest update on the recovering US jobs market. The US Department of Labor was yesterday to release its report for last month.

On Wall Street, Meta sank after forecasting revenue well below analysts’ expectations for the current quarter following privacy changes by Apple Inc and increased competition from TikTok.

Meta also reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests in transforming itself into a virtual reality-based company.

The steep drop weighed on fellow social media company Twitter, which fell 5.6 percent. Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, sank 23.6 percent and Pinterest Inc lost 10.3 percent.

Snap soared 54 percent and Pinterest vaulted 28 percent in after-market trading after each reported better-than-expected results. Amazon.com Inc rose 18 percent in after-hours trading after reporting strong fourth-quarter results despite supply chain snags.

Big technology and communications companies played a major role in driving gains for the broader market throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and much of the recovery last year.

However, investors have been shifting money in expectation of rising interest rates, which make shares in high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks relatively less attractive.

Bond yields rose sharply on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which is used as a benchmark to set interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 1.84 percent from 1.76 percent late on Wednesday.

In other trading, US benchmark crude oil picked up US$0.40 to US$90.67 per gallon after surging US$2.01 to US$90.27 per gallon on Thursday. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, added US$0.28 to US$91.39 per gallon.