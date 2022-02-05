The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) last month called on the government to ease international business travel restrictions, saying that being an open society and integrating with the world underpin Taiwan’s economic clout.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the global economy, it provided opportunities for Taiwan to build upon its strengths and forge closer ties with its partners in the European business community, chamber chairman Henry Chang (張瀚書) told a banquet prior to the Lunar New Year holiday.
A clear demonstration of Taiwan building on its expertise is European businesses continuing to invest in the nation throughout the pandemic, raising collective investments to more than 53 billion euros (US$60.77 billion), the chamber said.
“Taiwan’s past formula for success has been its open society and integration with the world economy, and the government should adhere to that formula, especially during uncertain times,” it said.
Border controls and quarantine restrictions have obstructed trade exhibitions, business exchanges and investment opportunities, it said.
European companies are playing a critical role in developing talent for Taiwan’s future industries, Chang said.
Toward that goal, the ECCT is working with National Taiwan University and the European Union Centre in Taiwan to educate students about European entrepreneurship.
Country managers from Taiwan-based European companies would give a series of lectures as part of a National Taiwan University course on European entrepreneurship and EU-Asian relationships, it said.
ECCT member companies are also to offer internship opportunities for students enrolled in the course, it added.
“Through such efforts, we are helping to cultivate the next generation of professionals and corporate leaders, who will help sustain Taiwan’s robust economic and social progress,” Chang said.
Taiwan’s goals are consistent with European expertise, as environmental, social and governance gains importance among corporations, Chang said.
This provides an opportunity to draw Taiwan and the ECCT closer based on mutual interests, reciprocity and shared values.
The banquet was the first time the ECCT has organized a physical event following a five-month hiatus because of the pandemic, although it continued to hold regular meetings with the government and hosted large events online.
The chamber hosted its first healthcare forum, its second electric vehicle forum and third global offshore wind energy summit virtually.
