Oil prices eased from a seven-year high as traders waited to see whether OPEC+ can deliver on its latest promised increase in supply.
On Wednesday, the 23-nation coalition led by Saudi Arabia rubber-stamped a nominal increase of 400,000 barrels a day for next month at a short online meeting. West Texas Intermediate edged lower after almost striking US$90 a barrel, while traders are increasingly doubtful that all its members will be able to meet their quotas in full.
Crude has made a powerful start to this year and banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc say that the world’s most important commodity is on track to hit US$100 a barrel. The rally has been underpinned by a revival in demand from the depths of the pandemic, lower stockpiles, and interruptions to supply.
“The 400,000-barrel-a-day output hike was largely expected, but market attention is increasingly on OPEC+’s spare capacity,” said Howie Lee (李浩), an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行). “Brent still trades a shade below US$90 at present, but we maintain our bullish call.”
As doubts grow about whether the anticipated expansion in global inventories will actually happen this quarter, forecasts are piling up for a return to prices of US$100 a barrel or more. Such a rally could ultimately provoke enough pressure from Saudi Arabia’s allies in Washington for a change of stance.
“If prices continue their precipitous rise, we see a path to Saudi Arabia reprising the regulator role and ramping up output,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Of course, the question is whether this would require a White House call.”
Investors also continue to track developments over Ukraine amid concerns that Russia may invade, even though Moscow has said it has no such plan. An attack carries the potential to upend energy flows, stoking prices.
Oil historian Daniel Yergin said further escalation over Ukraine could send prices to US$100 a barrel.
There are tensions in the Middle East, too. The United Arab Emirates said three hostile drones that entered its airspace on Wednesday had been intercepted, days after it fended off a missile attack by fighters based in Yemen.
Oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its nearest two contracts — was US$1.35 a barrel. That is up from US$0.41 a barrel on the first trading day of this year.
In the US, declining crude oil stockpiles highlight the market’s steady tightening. Nationwide inventories contracted again last week, according to official figures. And oil’s surge over recent quarters will fan inflationary pressures, complicating the task for central banks including the US Federal Reserve as they seek to tighten monetary policy without choking off growth.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,
Supermarket shelves are bare and restaurants cannot serve meals, but Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is a bonanza for used auto dealers, with vehicle shortages pushing prices higher than a house in a nice area. The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, inflation is red hot and the government has barred a range of “non-essential” imports to save US dollars needed to buy food, medicine and fuel. In the vehicle market, this two-year ban has kept factory-fresh automobiles off local roads, forcing desperate buyers to pay some of the world’s highest prices for beaten-up compacts and no-frills family