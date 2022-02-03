World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TOURISM

More tourists visit Spain

Spain registered 31.1 million foreign tourists last year, a jump from 19 million in 2020 as most pandemic restrictions were lifted, but still far below the 83.5 million who came in 2019, the national statistics institute (INE) said on Wednesday. The number of foreign visitors in December was 2.95 million, compared with just 649,000 a year earlier. Tourists spent 34.82 billion euros (US$39.30 billion) in Spain last year, compared with 19.79 billion euros in 2020 and 91.91 billion euros in 2019.

UNEMPLOYMENT

EU posts historic low

The eurozone’s unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December, official figures showed on Tuesday, as hiring in Europe rode a solid recovery and shrugged off the explosive spread of the Omicron variant. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 7 percent last month, the lowest level since the official Eurostat statistics agency began its record in April 1998. In the 27-member EU, unemployment fell to 6.4 percent in December, also a low since records began.

PHILIPPINES

Government debt soars

The Philippine government’s outstanding debt reached 11.7 trillion pesos (US$229 billion) as the end of December, up by a fifth from a year ago, according to the Bureau of the Treasury. The debt-to-GDP ratio widened to 60.5 percent last year from 54.6 percent in the year previous. The Treasury, in a statement on Tuesday, said the ratio is still “within the accepted sustainable threshold as the economy continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic.” The government had forecast the debt ratio to rise to 60.8 percent this year, before declining to 60.7 percent next year.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Mizuho profit drops 33%

Mizuho Financial Group Inc said profit in the December quarter fell 33 percent after Japan’s third-largest lender posted losses on its stock holdings and higher bad loan costs. Net income totaled ￥93 billion (US$811 million), compared with ￥138.88 billion a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on nine-month results released yesterday. The bank said it still expects a full-year net income of ￥530 billion and a dividend of ￥80.

SOFTWARE

Gupshup buying Knowlarity

Chatbot developer Gupshup Inc said it is acquiring cloud communications startup Knowlarity Communications Pvt to bolster its voice messaging and video solutions capabilities. The purchase price is about US$100 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Knowlarity specializes in cloud telephony as well as contact center automation and uses artificial intelligence to power its voice assistants, Gupshup said in a statement yesterday, without disclosing how much it paid.

CHEMICALS

UK inks CO2 supply deal

Britain said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with carbon dioxide producers CF Industries Holdings Inc to ensure a sustainable supply of the widely used gas whose production has been threatened by high global prices. The deal is the latest agreement struck between the government and the US company to ensure that industries such as meat production — where it is used to stun animals for slaughter and preserve the shelf life of meat — can keep functioning. Carbon dioxide is a byproduct of the fertilizer that is produced by CF Industries, which has two plants in northern England.

COFFEE SHOPS

COVID buffets Starbucks

Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profits on Tuesday, but said an unexpectedly costly hit from the latest COVID-19 wave would lead to further price increases. The coffee chain scored higher comparable store sales in the US in the quarter ending Jan. 2, but lower sales internationally, with a big drop in China in the wake of that country’s “zero COVID” policy. For the quarter, profits jumped 31.1 percent to US$815.9 million on a 19.3 percent rise in revenues to US$8.1 billion. In light of the higher costs, Starbucks plans additional price increases “though the balance of the year,” chief executive Kevin Johnson said.

THEME PARKS

SeaWorld woos Cedar Fair

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has offered to buy amusement park owner Cedar Fair for around US$3.4 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. SeaWorld made a bid of about US$60 per unit in cash for Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair, according to the people. The companies are working with advisers on the proposal, the people said. Cedar Fair confirmed in a statement that it had received and was reviewing an “unsolicited, non-binding” proposal from SeaWorld. Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP are advising Cedar Fair.

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler now Mercedes-Benz

German auto manufacturer Daimler officially changed its name to Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday after splitting with its truck subsidiary in a major corporate shakeup. Rebranding under the name of the well-known luxury make reflects the group’s new “strategic focus,” chief executive Ola Kallenius said in a statement. The former Daimler group revealed plans to spin off its heavy goods vehicles division in February last year, with the plans approved by shareholders in October. The new company Daimler Truck rolled onto the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in December and is targeting an entry into the blue-chip DAX index, where it would join Mercedes-Benz.

OIL

Controversial deal sealed

French and Chinese oil giants sealed a landmark US$10 billion deal on Tuesday to develop Uganda’s energy resources and build a vast regional oil pipeline, a megaproject that has incensed environmental groups. The so-called Final Investment Decision was announced at a ceremony in Kampala by the heads of France’s TotalEnergies SE and the China National Offshore Oil Corp (中國海洋石油). The project aims to exploit the huge crude oil reserves at Lake Albert, a 160km natural border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla to update FSD Beta

Tesla Inc will recall 53,822 US vehicles with the company’s Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that might allow some models to conduct “rolling stops” and not come to a complete stop at some intersections, posing a safety risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. The NHTSA said the feature also known as FSD Beta may allow vehicles to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the “rolling stop” functionality, the NHTSA said.