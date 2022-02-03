TOURISM
More tourists visit Spain
Spain registered 31.1 million foreign tourists last year, a jump from 19 million in 2020 as most pandemic restrictions were lifted, but still far below the 83.5 million who came in 2019, the national statistics institute (INE) said on Wednesday. The number of foreign visitors in December was 2.95 million, compared with just 649,000 a year earlier. Tourists spent 34.82 billion euros (US$39.30 billion) in Spain last year, compared with 19.79 billion euros in 2020 and 91.91 billion euros in 2019.
UNEMPLOYMENT
EU posts historic low
The eurozone’s unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December, official figures showed on Tuesday, as hiring in Europe rode a solid recovery and shrugged off the explosive spread of the Omicron variant. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 7 percent last month, the lowest level since the official Eurostat statistics agency began its record in April 1998. In the 27-member EU, unemployment fell to 6.4 percent in December, also a low since records began.
PHILIPPINES
Government debt soars
The Philippine government’s outstanding debt reached 11.7 trillion pesos (US$229 billion) as the end of December, up by a fifth from a year ago, according to the Bureau of the Treasury. The debt-to-GDP ratio widened to 60.5 percent last year from 54.6 percent in the year previous. The Treasury, in a statement on Tuesday, said the ratio is still “within the accepted sustainable threshold as the economy continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic.” The government had forecast the debt ratio to rise to 60.8 percent this year, before declining to 60.7 percent next year.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Mizuho profit drops 33%
Mizuho Financial Group Inc said profit in the December quarter fell 33 percent after Japan’s third-largest lender posted losses on its stock holdings and higher bad loan costs. Net income totaled ￥93 billion (US$811 million), compared with ￥138.88 billion a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on nine-month results released yesterday. The bank said it still expects a full-year net income of ￥530 billion and a dividend of ￥80.
SOFTWARE
Gupshup buying Knowlarity
Chatbot developer Gupshup Inc said it is acquiring cloud communications startup Knowlarity Communications Pvt to bolster its voice messaging and video solutions capabilities. The purchase price is about US$100 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Knowlarity specializes in cloud telephony as well as contact center automation and uses artificial intelligence to power its voice assistants, Gupshup said in a statement yesterday, without disclosing how much it paid.
CHEMICALS
UK inks CO2 supply deal
Britain said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with carbon dioxide producers CF Industries Holdings Inc to ensure a sustainable supply of the widely used gas whose production has been threatened by high global prices. The deal is the latest agreement struck between the government and the US company to ensure that industries such as meat production — where it is used to stun animals for slaughter and preserve the shelf life of meat — can keep functioning. Carbon dioxide is a byproduct of the fertilizer that is produced by CF Industries, which has two plants in northern England.
COFFEE SHOPS
COVID buffets Starbucks
Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profits on Tuesday, but said an unexpectedly costly hit from the latest COVID-19 wave would lead to further price increases. The coffee chain scored higher comparable store sales in the US in the quarter ending Jan. 2, but lower sales internationally, with a big drop in China in the wake of that country’s “zero COVID” policy. For the quarter, profits jumped 31.1 percent to US$815.9 million on a 19.3 percent rise in revenues to US$8.1 billion. In light of the higher costs, Starbucks plans additional price increases “though the balance of the year,” chief executive Kevin Johnson said.
THEME PARKS
SeaWorld woos Cedar Fair
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has offered to buy amusement park owner Cedar Fair for around US$3.4 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. SeaWorld made a bid of about US$60 per unit in cash for Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair, according to the people. The companies are working with advisers on the proposal, the people said. Cedar Fair confirmed in a statement that it had received and was reviewing an “unsolicited, non-binding” proposal from SeaWorld. Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP are advising Cedar Fair.
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler now Mercedes-Benz
German auto manufacturer Daimler officially changed its name to Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday after splitting with its truck subsidiary in a major corporate shakeup. Rebranding under the name of the well-known luxury make reflects the group’s new “strategic focus,” chief executive Ola Kallenius said in a statement. The former Daimler group revealed plans to spin off its heavy goods vehicles division in February last year, with the plans approved by shareholders in October. The new company Daimler Truck rolled onto the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in December and is targeting an entry into the blue-chip DAX index, where it would join Mercedes-Benz.
OIL
Controversial deal sealed
French and Chinese oil giants sealed a landmark US$10 billion deal on Tuesday to develop Uganda’s energy resources and build a vast regional oil pipeline, a megaproject that has incensed environmental groups. The so-called Final Investment Decision was announced at a ceremony in Kampala by the heads of France’s TotalEnergies SE and the China National Offshore Oil Corp (中國海洋石油). The project aims to exploit the huge crude oil reserves at Lake Albert, a 160km natural border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla to update FSD Beta
Tesla Inc will recall 53,822 US vehicles with the company’s Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that might allow some models to conduct “rolling stops” and not come to a complete stop at some intersections, posing a safety risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. The NHTSA said the feature also known as FSD Beta may allow vehicles to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the “rolling stop” functionality, the NHTSA said.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
Samsung Electronics Co is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products. South Korea’s largest company reported 43.6 trillion won (US$36.17 billion) in semiconductor capital expenditure last year, eclipsing rivals as it acquired extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines to pursue an aggressive expansion of its most lucrative memory and system chipmaking. It expects a recovery in server and PC memory demand, and said foldables are already helping its sales growth, although declined to offer a forecast due to the high degree of uncertainty around supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,