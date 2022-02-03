Despite a hit from the semiconductor crunch in the fourth quarter, General Motors Co (GM) on Tuesday projected a highly profitable year for this year based on strong consumer demand in the face of rising inflation.
Profits fell in the final quarter of last year as GM saw global car sales sink, but the big US automaker still managed to notch a record US$10 billion in annual profits as tight retail inventories lifted prices.
GM signaled it expects comparable profits this year in spite of cost pressures in commodities, freight services and labor.
Photo: EPA
Executives cited robust consumer hunger for new vehicles, with pent-up demand for “several million” vehicles driving the market, according to chief executive Mary Barra.
“We expect to see strong pricing and that will continue in 2022,” Barra said in a conference call with reporters.
“We continue to have low inventory so those fundamentals are even more important than overall inflation from a vehicle price outlook,” Barra said.
Barra also characterized the semiconductor supply outlook as gradually improving, though she added the caveat that additional COVID-19 outbreaks or another disruption also looms as a possibility.
“This is our best estimate,” Barra said on a conference call with analysts. “This is what we think we’re going to be able to do.”
In light of this improvement in semiconductors, GM projected a 25 to 30 percent increase in auto production this year.
The big US automaker earned a profit of US$1.7 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, down 38.7 percent from the final three months of 2020 as revenues dropped 10.5 percent to US$33.6 billion.
However, for the full year, GM reported US$10 billion in profits, up 55.9 percent from the 2020 level.
In the face of the chip shortage, GM has focused production on its most profitable vehicles, such as full-size trucks and sport-utility vehicles. The company projected earnings of between US$9.4 billion and US$10.8 billion for this year.
Chief financial officer Paul Jacobson said the range in GM’s profit forecast reflects possible fluctuation due to shifting interest rates or commodity costs. But Jacobson described current dynamics as a “very very strong business environment.”
Barra also cited recent progress on GM’s autonomous technology and its build-out of electric vehicle capacity following a series of major product launches and factory announcements.
On Tuesday, GM’s autonomous venture Cruise opened up a “sign up page” for consumers to take a driverless ride. A video on Cruise’s Web site showed several riders in San Francisco gawking over the technology as they rode in a vehicle. One of the clips showed a couple greeting the self-steering vehicle as they enter.
As a result of these multibillion-dollar investments, GM has opted against restoring the investor dividend, Barra said.
