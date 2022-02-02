World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Employment data improve

Japan’s unemployment fell to 2.7 percent in December, signaling employment was continuing to heal at the end of last year before the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday. A separate report showed jobs offers outnumbered applicants by a slightly greater margin, although there was still far more slack in the labor market than before the pandemic. There were 116 jobs offered in December for every 100 applicants, from 155 positions being advertised two years prior.

GAMBLING

Beijing, virus impair Macau

Macau’s gaming revenue plunged 21 percent last month from a year earlier as casinos in the gambling hub suffered from the COVID-induced tourist drought and China’s crackdown on high rollers. Gross gaming revenue was 6.3 billion patacas (US$784.7 million), according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The results were better than the median analyst estimate of a 31 percent year-on-year decline. Revenue fell 20 percent from the previous month, and was down 75 percent from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

RETAIL

HK sales growth disappoints

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a much slower pace than expected, adding to the economy’s woes as more analysts downgrade the city’s growth outlook. The value of retail sales rose 6.2 percent in December from a year earlier, far lower than the median estimate of 12.5 percent in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth in the volume of sales slowed to 3.4 percent, also well below the median projection of 9 percent. For last year, retail sales rose 8.1 percent, rebounding after a major contraction during the pandemic in the previous year, data showed.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

India plans digital rupee

India plans to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the financial year starting in April, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said yesterday. The digital rupee will help usher in cheaper, more efficient currency management, she said. The Reserve Bank of India has been working on a phased implementation strategy for its digital currency and its move comes after China already began CBDC trials in several cities, while the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England are looking into possibilities for their economies.

SRI LANKA

Food inflation hits record

Food inflation in crisis-hit Sri Lanka hit a record 25 percent last month, the statistics office said yesterday, with crop failures and difficulties in financing imports leading to widespread shortages. The nation’s economy has tanked since the pandemic began. Last month’s food inflation figure was the fourth straight record rise and nearly double October’s 12.8 percent. Overall inflation measured by the Colombo consumer price index was also a record 14.2 percent last month.

FASHION

Dolce & Gabbana goes faux

Dolce & Gabbana announced on Monday that it would drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur. The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world. “Dolce & Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce & Gabbana said in a statement.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota settles suicide suit

Toyota Motor Corp has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees. Toyota president Akio Toyoda has apologized to the family, the Japanese automaker said yesterday. Monetary details of the settlement were not disclosed. The lawsuit filed by the worker’s family had sought ￥123 million (US$1.1 million) in damages, Japanese media reports said. The wife told reporters she felt her husband, then 40, would have understood and she believes Toyota has the opportunity to change for the better. Toyota promised an investigation into the case to prevent a recurrence and apologized for the family’s suffering.

ENERGY

Exxon restructures, relocates

Exxon Mobil Corp is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters 400km south from Irving, Texas, to its campus north of Houston. The oil giant said on Monday it will combine its chemical and refining operations, while centralizing its technology and engineering and other support services. It will also consolidate its exploration and drilling operations. Exxon says the reorganization will be effective April 1 and the move south will be complete sometime in the middle of next year. The company said its move to Houston will enhance its collaboration and integration.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

El Salvador disregards IMF

El Salvador’s government on Monday defended the country’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, rejecting calls from the IMF to change course. The IMF on Tuesday last week warned of “large risks” posed by the cryptocurrency’s volatility. “No multilateral body is going to force you to do anything, absolutely nothing. States are sovereign states and make sovereign decisions about their public policies,” Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said. Zelaya also told Channel 21 that plans were afoot to issue a bitcoin bond in the first half of March with “all the safeguards” in place.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Desperation boosts NXP

NXP Semiconductors NV, the second-biggest supplier of chips to the automotive industry, gave a strong forecast for the current quarter, helped by a flood of demand from vehicle makers desperate for parts. First-quarter revenue will be about US$3.03 billion to US$3.18 billion, NXP said on Monday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of US$2.95 billion.”We continue to see growing customer demand, outstripping supply, as inventory across all end markets remains very lean,” chief executive officer Kurt Sievers said in a statement. “Taken together, this underpins our continued confidence of robust growth throughout 2022.”

PACKAGING

SIG to bag Scholle

Swiss juice-box maker SIG Combibloc Group agreed to buy Scholle IPN, the biggest maker of bag-in-a-box packaging systems for liquids, for 1.05 billion euros (US$1.2 billion). SIG said yesterday it will pay for the closely held company with a mixture of shares, cash and debt refinancing. The enterprise value of the deal is 1.36 billion euros. SIG is one of the world’s leading makers of aseptic packaging, which keeps foods and beverages sterile and lengthens their shelf life to as long as a year. Scholle had 2021 revenue of 474 million euros, and the deal should boost earnings from the first year after completion. The deal increases SIG’s exposure to the US food and beverage market.