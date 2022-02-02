Boeing Co launched a new freighter jet on Monday while announcing a pair of major agreements with Qatar Airways, in a boost to the still-struggling US aviation giant.
The deal with the Middle Eastern carrier was unveiled at a White House ceremony attended by top US and Qatari officials, and includes the sale of 34 777X freighters, plus options for 16 more planes in the latest incarnation of Boeing’s storied dual-aisle 777 line. Boeing said the US$20 billion value of the Qatar Airways deal constitutes the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history. The airline also reached an agreement worth nearly US$7 billion for a firm order of 25 737 MAX planes plus purchase rights for another 25 planes, Boeing said.
The agreements give a lift to Boeing, which continues to struggle with quality control problems as commercial aviation experiences a mixed recovery from the depths of the coronavirus downturn.
The announcements show that Boeing “serves a global need that in a post-COVID world will be coming back, and coming back in a significant way,” Boeing chief executive David Calhoun said at the signing.
For Qatar Airways, the deals with Boeing follow an unusual public fight with European plane maker Airbus SE. Earlier this month, Airbus canceled the carrier’s multibillion-dollar order of 50 new single-aisle planes in an escalating feud over Qatar Airways’ decision to ground its A350 widebody aircraft.
The signing ceremony came as Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited the White House, where US President Joe Biden was expected to shore up the energy back-up for European allies as Washington pressures Russia over the Ukraine crisis. Qatar is a major natural gas exporter.
Boeing last week reported a US$4.1 billion quarterly loss connected to problems with its 787 Dreamliner plane that resulted in US$3.8 billion in one-time expenses. The company has suspended deliveries on the model due to a series of production problems.
The 787’s woes have dampened Boeing’s comeback despite a surge in deliveries of the MAX last year, which was cleared for service in late 2020 following a 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes.
On the 777X, Boeing had initially launched the program in 2013 with a plan to bring the jet into service in 2020. But the timeframe has been repeatedly pushed back. Boeing now expects the first jets for commercial service to be delivered next year.
The 777X cargo planes jets connected to Monday’s Qatar Airways deal will be delivered starting in 2027, Boeing said.
The 777X jets will be assembled at Boeing’s Everett, Washington, complex and will employ engines produced by General Electric Co, which will also be assembled in the US, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.
She described the agreement as a testament to “the thriving trade relationship between the United States and Qatar.”
Boeing said the 777X Freighter order will sustain 35,000 US jobs and bolster suppliers across 38 states.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
Samsung Electronics Co is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products. South Korea’s largest company reported 43.6 trillion won (US$36.17 billion) in semiconductor capital expenditure last year, eclipsing rivals as it acquired extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines to pursue an aggressive expansion of its most lucrative memory and system chipmaking. It expects a recovery in server and PC memory demand, and said foldables are already helping its sales growth, although declined to offer a forecast due to the high degree of uncertainty around supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung