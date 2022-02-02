Boeing seals Qatar deals, launches new cargo plane

AFP, WASHINGTON





Boeing Co launched a new freighter jet on Monday while announcing a pair of major agreements with Qatar Airways, in a boost to the still-struggling US aviation giant.

The deal with the Middle Eastern carrier was unveiled at a White House ceremony attended by top US and Qatari officials, and includes the sale of 34 777X freighters, plus options for 16 more planes in the latest incarnation of Boeing’s storied dual-aisle 777 line. Boeing said the US$20 billion value of the Qatar Airways deal constitutes the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history. The airline also reached an agreement worth nearly US$7 billion for a firm order of 25 737 MAX planes plus purchase rights for another 25 planes, Boeing said.

The agreements give a lift to Boeing, which continues to struggle with quality control problems as commercial aviation experiences a mixed recovery from the depths of the coronavirus downturn.

The announcements show that Boeing “serves a global need that in a post-COVID world will be coming back, and coming back in a significant way,” Boeing chief executive David Calhoun said at the signing.

For Qatar Airways, the deals with Boeing follow an unusual public fight with European plane maker Airbus SE. Earlier this month, Airbus canceled the carrier’s multibillion-dollar order of 50 new single-aisle planes in an escalating feud over Qatar Airways’ decision to ground its A350 widebody aircraft.

The signing ceremony came as Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited the White House, where US President Joe Biden was expected to shore up the energy back-up for European allies as Washington pressures Russia over the Ukraine crisis. Qatar is a major natural gas exporter.

Boeing last week reported a US$4.1 billion quarterly loss connected to problems with its 787 Dreamliner plane that resulted in US$3.8 billion in one-time expenses. The company has suspended deliveries on the model due to a series of production problems.

The 787’s woes have dampened Boeing’s comeback despite a surge in deliveries of the MAX last year, which was cleared for service in late 2020 following a 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes.

On the 777X, Boeing had initially launched the program in 2013 with a plan to bring the jet into service in 2020. But the timeframe has been repeatedly pushed back. Boeing now expects the first jets for commercial service to be delivered next year.

The 777X cargo planes jets connected to Monday’s Qatar Airways deal will be delivered starting in 2027, Boeing said.

The 777X jets will be assembled at Boeing’s Everett, Washington, complex and will employ engines produced by General Electric Co, which will also be assembled in the US, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

She described the agreement as a testament to “the thriving trade relationship between the United States and Qatar.”

Boeing said the 777X Freighter order will sustain 35,000 US jobs and bolster suppliers across 38 states.