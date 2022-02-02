UBS Group AG increased its share buyback program and upgraded key profit and efficiency targets after rising capital market and trading revenues drove better-than-expected results at the investment bank.
Switzerland’s largest lender, which also beat analyst forecasts for profit and revenue, will buy back as much as US$5 billion of shares this year, almost doubling its total buyback program, according to a statement yesterday. Amid rising costs for talent, the firm also set out new ambitions for its cost-to-income ratio and profit at its wealth management business.
Ralph Hamers, embarking on his second year as chief executive officer, is finally updating obsolete targets and giving investors more insight into his future plans for the bank, including a move last month to revamp the digital offering by buying robo-advisor Wealthfront for US$1.4 billion.
Even at a time when Hamers is trying to focus staff on future plans, the lender is still fighting a US$2 billion tax penalty at the French supreme court and was hit by a US$740 million fourth-quarter charge related to the case. The provision adds to the 450 million euros (US$505 million) that the bank has already set aside to cover possible costs.
In the third quarter, UBS’ return on CET1 capital was 20.8 percent, compared with a new target of 15-18 percent. The bank’s new cost-to-income ratio goal is for between 70 percent and 73 percent, compared with an earlier target of 75 percent to 78 percent.
“For the second year in a row we achieved our targets, remained disciplined in our costs and saw strong contributions from all regions and divisions,” Hamers said in the statement. “Our updated targets focus on where we see the biggest opportunities.”
UBS said in its outlook statement that it expects higher client activity in the first quarter, compared with the fourth, while economic and geopolitical concerns may affect asset prices.
The investment bank posted better-than-expected pre-tax profit of US$713 million, buoyed by higher leveraged capital markets revenues and a 4 percent increase in equities. The much smaller foreign exchange and credit business also gained, compared with declines at some peers.
UBS increased the amount of shares it plans to buy back to US$7.6 billion, up from US$4 billion. At the end of the fourth quarter, the bank had already repurchased US$2.6 billion worth of shares. It also plans to boost its dividend.
The bank reported net income of US$1.35 billion versus an estimate of US$915.7 million. It has proposed dividend of US$0.50 per share for last year and is targeting 10 percent to 15 percent pre-tax profit growth at wealth management, with US$26.9 billion net new fee-generating assets in wealth management.
