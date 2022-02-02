Eurozone rebounds from virus

FALLOUT: The rebound showed strong divergences, with Germany seeing negative growth in the final quarter, while France, Spain and Italy were expanding healthily

The eurozone economy posted robust growth last year, official data showed on Monday, but fallout from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and an energy crunch have raised doubts about the bloc’s ability to sustain the pace.

While historic, the 5.2 percent expansion failed to regain all the ground lost to the crash suffered in 2020, when the first shock of the coronavirus pandemic saw the eurozone contract by a cataclysmic 6.4 percent.

The strength of the eurozone’s recovery trailed the boom in the US, which grew by 5.6 percent last year. China’s lept by 8.1 percent, according to government data.

The Eurostat data office said the full 27-country EU economy, which includes several large economies that do not use the euro such as Poland and Sweden, grew by 5.9 percent.

Analysts said the rebound showed strong divergences especially late in the year, with export powerhouse Germany seeing negative growth in the final quarter, and France, Spain and Italy expanding healthily.

Jessica Hinds of Capital Economics warned that for the eurozone’s core economies, where Germany is essential, “further gains will be much harder going, particularly against a backdrop of still acute supply shortages.”

The German government on Wednesday last week lowered its economic growth forecast for this year because of problems posed by Omicron variant and its effect on the global supply chain, a crucial concern for Europe’s biggest economy.

The crisis in Ukraine has also darkened the mood, as fears grow that Russia, a major source of fossil fuels, could curb the gas supply to Europe when heating needs are at a peak. This would add to challenges posed by the highly contagious Omicron variant that has brought a new wave of health restrictions and disrupted supply chains.

“We expect a soft start to 2022 as high cases and the return of restrictions, especially on contact-intensive services, weigh on growth in the first quarter,” Rory Fennessy of Oxford Economics said.

However, a strong rebound is expected over the second and third quarters “as supply bottlenecks unwind and consumer demand recovers,” he added.

Analysts are also keeping a close eye on inflation, which is gaining ground in the eurozone and could bring a hit to consumer demand if it is not tamed in the coming months.

Prices rose at an annual rate of 5 percent in December, the highest on record for the currency bloc, and governors for the European Central Bank (ECB) are to meet tomorrow to discuss the next move.

ECB President Christine Lagarde holds strong to her position that the inflation is due to temporary factors such as supply bottlenecks and defends her existing policy of super low interest rates and major stimulus.

The IMF last week cut its world GDP forecast for this year to 4.4 percent because of the surprise challenges posed by the Omicron variant.