India yesterday unveiled a bigger budget of 39.45 trillion rupees (US$529.7 billion) for the coming fiscal year, stepping up investment on highways to affordable housing to put growth on a firmer footing as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced spending of 200 billion rupees (US$2.68 billion) for a highway expansion program and said 400 new trains would be manufactured over the next three years. Total government spending will be 4.6 percent more than the current year.
The fiscal deficit for the current year would be 6.9 percent of GDP, slightly more than the 6.8 percent targeted earlier, Sitharaman said.
Photo: EPA
For the next fiscal year, India is targeting a deficit of 6.4 percent of GDP, hoping to build on higher tax revenues and privatization of state firms including a share sale of giant insurer Life Insurance Corp of India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has made building of physical and digital infrastructure a top priority to improve the cost of doing business.
“The touchstone of the master plan will be world-class, modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement of both people and goods, and location of projects,” Sitharaman said.
She said the central bank would introduce a digital currency in the next fiscal year using blockchain and other supporting technology.
“Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to the digital economy. A digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system,” Sitharaman said.
India’s central bank has voiced “serious concerns” around private cryptocurrencies on the grounds that these may cause financial instability.
“The fiscal outcome is broadly in line with our expectations with the government having continued its focus on infrastructure and rural demand,” Kotak Mahindra Bank senior economist Upasna Bhardwaj said. “As expected, the government has refrained from a sharp consolidation. While the fiscal expansion is expected to be pro-growth, the heavy supply is expected to worry the bond markets.”
Concerns have also risen about inflation and loss of tens of thousands of jobs because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Sitharaman expressed empathy with those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of COVID-19 that devastated India during the second wave last year.
A government report on Monday warned that growing risks of global inflation led by rising crude oil prices could hit the economy.
The government has projected slower economic growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent compared with an estimated 9.2 percent for the current fiscal year. GDP contracted 6.6 percent the previous year.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
Samsung Electronics Co is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products. South Korea’s largest company reported 43.6 trillion won (US$36.17 billion) in semiconductor capital expenditure last year, eclipsing rivals as it acquired extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines to pursue an aggressive expansion of its most lucrative memory and system chipmaking. It expects a recovery in server and PC memory demand, and said foldables are already helping its sales growth, although declined to offer a forecast due to the high degree of uncertainty around supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung