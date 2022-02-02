India spurs spending on infrastructure

Reuters, NEW DELHI





India yesterday unveiled a bigger budget of 39.45 trillion rupees (US$529.7 billion) for the coming fiscal year, stepping up investment on highways to affordable housing to put growth on a firmer footing as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced spending of 200 billion rupees (US$2.68 billion) for a highway expansion program and said 400 new trains would be manufactured over the next three years. Total government spending will be 4.6 percent more than the current year.

The fiscal deficit for the current year would be 6.9 percent of GDP, slightly more than the 6.8 percent targeted earlier, Sitharaman said.

Commuters board a local train in Mumbai on Monday as Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-2023, including the railway budget, which was to announce the introduction of more semi-high-speed trains and the electrification of railway tracks, focusing on making long-distance travel comfortable. Photo: EPA

For the next fiscal year, India is targeting a deficit of 6.4 percent of GDP, hoping to build on higher tax revenues and privatization of state firms including a share sale of giant insurer Life Insurance Corp of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has made building of physical and digital infrastructure a top priority to improve the cost of doing business.

“The touchstone of the master plan will be world-class, modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement of both people and goods, and location of projects,” Sitharaman said.

She said the central bank would introduce a digital currency in the next fiscal year using blockchain and other supporting technology.

“Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to the digital economy. A digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system,” Sitharaman said.

India’s central bank has voiced “serious concerns” around private cryptocurrencies on the grounds that these may cause financial instability.

“The fiscal outcome is broadly in line with our expectations with the government having continued its focus on infrastructure and rural demand,” Kotak Mahindra Bank senior economist Upasna Bhardwaj said. “As expected, the government has refrained from a sharp consolidation. While the fiscal expansion is expected to be pro-growth, the heavy supply is expected to worry the bond markets.”

Concerns have also risen about inflation and loss of tens of thousands of jobs because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Sitharaman expressed empathy with those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of COVID-19 that devastated India during the second wave last year.

A government report on Monday warned that growing risks of global inflation led by rising crude oil prices could hit the economy.

The government has projected slower economic growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent compared with an estimated 9.2 percent for the current fiscal year. GDP contracted 6.6 percent the previous year.