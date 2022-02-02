Australia’s central bank has signaled it will remain at the dovish end of the global policy spectrum even as it ended one of its crisis-era tools.
The Australian dollar and bond yields whipsawed as markets that had bet on accelerated interest-rate tightening digested Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s pledge to remain patient in assessing inflation.
Lowe, who announced a scrapping of the 15-month long quantitative easing program, said the move does not imply a “near-term increase in interest rates.”
With this latest messaging, he remains committed to keeping the brakes on the RBA’s response to higher inflation, in contrast to other central bankers who are already taking action to stem price growth or gearing up for it. These range from the US to the UK and New Zealand.
The governor echoed his oft-repeated views that it will take “some time yet” for Australian wages to rise to a pace that would keep inflation sustainably within his 2 to 3 percent target.
That is despite the RBA’s own forecasts showing inflation breaching the upper end of the band and the jobless rate falling to levels typically considered to be full employment.
“The RBA delivered a dovish statement, continuing to emphasize patience with the onus remaining on wages growth to lift for it to be confident that inflation will be sustainably within target,” said Su-Lin Ong (翁蘇林), head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.
“Perhaps five years of undershooting demands a greater confidence in mid-point inflation over a longer timeframe,” she added.
The RBA also sees GDP growth of around 4.25 percent this year and 2 percent for next year, while the unemployment rate is expected to fall below 4 percent later in the year and to be around 3.75 percent at the end of next year, it said.
Underlying inflation is seen accelerating further in coming quarters to around 3.25 percent, before slowing to around 2.75 percent over next year, it added.
The RBA’s balance sheet has more than tripled to around A$640 billion since the start of the pandemic. Lowe announced that the board would consider the reinvestment of proceeds of future bond maturities at its meeting in May.
Ong said the comment “added to the dovish tone” of the statement.
“Previous comments from Governor Lowe in November hinted at no reinvestment and, effectively, natural run off to see the balance sheet shrink and quantitative tightening,” she said. “This line suggests it is open to reinvestment and a stable balance sheet.”
