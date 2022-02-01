World Business Quick Take

MICROCHIPS

Vodafone to design its own

Vodafone Group PLC said yesterday it would work with Intel Corp and other silicon vendors on designing its own chip architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in nascent OpenRAN network technology. The initiative will be based at Vodafone’s digital innovation and R&D center in Malaga, Spain, which opened yesterday. Fifty people dedicated to OpenRAN will join 650 software engineers, architects and technicians in the Spanish city, where the British company is investing 225 million euros (US$251.4 million) over five years. Vodafone’s director of network architecture Santiago Tenorio said OpenRAN would enable the mobile operator to quickly add new digital services and to optimize networks using artificial intelligence.

EDUCATION

Pearson to acquire Credly

Education group Pearson has agreed to buy the certification company Credly to expand its offering to businesses looking to train and retain workers at a time of tight labor markets and rapid technological innovation. The global learning company said yesterday it had agreed to buy Credly in a deal that valued it at US$200 million, in its latest move to respond to the demand for workforce training in areas like IT. Pearson already owned 20 percent. The UK-listed firm, a major supplier of courseware and assessments in schools and colleges in the US, Britain and around the world, will have around 1,000 enterprise clients when it adds Credly to its Workforce Skills division.

ENERGY

Shell ditches two-tier stock

Shell PLC’s two-tier share structure came to an end at the weekend, bringing a close to its historic setup that the company increasingly regarded as a financial burden. Late last year, Shell’s investors and board agreed to overhaul the company’s legal and tax structure, losing “Royal Dutch” from its name, relocating its tax residence to the UK and moving a dozen top executives to London. The plan included consolidating all the shares in one country, making it easier to buy and sell assets as well as return cash to stockholders. Shell’s shares were to start dealings on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange yesterday.

INVESTMENT

Wood buys more Robinhood

Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Wood’s firm ARK Investment Management bought nearly 2.44 million Robinhood shares on Friday, the most since its stock market debut in July last year, according to trading data from Ark compiled by Bloomberg. However, Robinhood still trades 67 percent below its initial public offering price and ranks among the worst high-profile global stock market debuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, joining the likes of China’s Didi Global Inc (滴滴) and London’s THG PLC.

SPAIN

Inflation data disappoint

Spanish inflation slowed less than expected last month, highlighting the challenge for policy makers as soaring energy prices weigh on consumers. Consumer prices rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier, down from a 30-year high of 6.6 percent in December, but much stronger than the 5.5 percent forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Spanish power prices have been surging since mid-June, having consistently broken new records, driven largely by natural gas prices, leading to regulatory changes and tax breaks from the government for consumers.

PUBLISHING

Manga firms sue Cloudflare

Four major Japanese manga publishers said yesterday they will sue a US company accused of hosting servers for a piracy site, in the latest offensive against illegal copies of their graphic novels. The four publishers — Kodansha Ltd, Shueisha Inc, Shogakukan Inc and Kadokawa Corp — accuse Web infrastructure company Cloudflare Inc of copyright infringement for its role in hosting sites that distribute pirated copies of manga titles. They will seek a combined ￥400 million (US$3.5 million) in damages, according to a source with knowledge of the suit.

SOFTWARE

Elliott, Vista near Citrix deal

Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are nearing an agreement to acquire software maker Citrix Systems Inc for around US$13 billion, people familiar with the matter said. The investment firms are close to a deal to buy Citrix for about US$104 per share, the people said. The transaction could be announced as soon as yesterday, the people said. Citrix makes software that workers use to log on to their corporate programs virtually, a category of product extensively relied upon during the pandemic as businesses sought quick ways to keep remote workers connected to central operations. Many are now planning permanent hybrid setups for home and office working, which is expected to grow the market for tools that help make this seamless.

INVESTMENT

Dealmakers extend top run

Australian dealmakers have shrugged off the traditional summer lull, signing deals ahead of the Australia Day public holiday in the best start to a year since 2017. Transactions announced through Jan. 26, which conventionally marks the end of the nation’s summer break, totaled US$4.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That is the highest volume since 2017, when US$6 billion worth of deals were sealed. The strong start continues the mergers and acquisitions frenzy that broke annual records in 2021, when Australian companies led the list of Asia’s biggest deals. The biggest deal during the period is Glencore PLC unit Viterra’s acquisition of Gavilon Group’s grains business for US$1.13 billion plus working capital.

OIL

OPEC likely to raise output

The world’s top oil-producing countries are to meet tomorrow to discuss a further increase in output, while crude prices have reached seven-year highs rattled by geopolitical tensions. Part of their regular meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic shook markets, the 13 members of OPEC and their 10 allies convene by videoconference to set output. Many analysts expect the grouping, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, to decide to continue to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day next month.

WATCHMAKERS

Hublot Big Bang pricier

Hublot’s Big Bang watch, worn by Usain Bolt and Jay-Z, will soon come with an even bigger price tag. The Swiss watchmaker is boosting prices for all of its timepieces, Hublot chief executive officer Ricardo Guadalupe said in an interview. Rising raw material costs for gold and diamonds will lead to price increases of 3 percent to 4 percent in April or May, he said. Hublot’s products on average sell for about 20,000 Swiss francs (US$21,500). “Almost all our suppliers are increasing prices,” Guadalupe said, noting that costs for steel and titanium are also increasing. Diamond suppliers have raised prices by 10 to 15 percent, he said.