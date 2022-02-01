India sees fiscal scope to retain economic growth

ECONOMIC SURVEY: GDP is set to grow by up to 8.5 percent this year, supported by widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and eased regulations

Bloomberg





India has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy, poised to wrest the title of the world’s fastest-growing major one from China and keep it for at least another two years, according to a government document.

GDP is expected to grow 8 to 8.5 percent in the year starting April after likely expanding 9.2 percent in the current year, according to the Economic Survey — an annual report card on the economy — presented in Parliament by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday. The IMF predicts it will keep the momentum in the following year as well.

Growth will be supported by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending,” the survey said.

Commuters wearing masks walk past a cloth dyeing factory in an old building in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday. Asia’s third-largest economy is showing signs of gaining recovery momentum from the pandemic. Photo: AP

The survey expectations for the next fiscal year are conservative compared with the 9 percent expansion seen by IMF. The government document was unveiled a day ahead of Sitharaman presenting the nation’s federal budget for the next fiscal year when she is expected to announce plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs.

“The projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic-related economic disruption, monsoon will be normal, withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be orderly,” according to the survey. It also depends on oil price being in the range of US$70 to US$75 a barrel and global supply chain disruptions easing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is under pressure to support growth as the central bank, which has thus far done much of the heavy-lifting to support the economy, begins dialing back some of its pandemic-era stimulus.

The nation’s consumption demand is set to pick up by the first quarter of the financial year beginning on April 1, bolstered by measures to boost economic growth in the upcoming federal budget, according to an industry lobby group.

“The private sector is showing some signs of recovery,” Confederation of Indian Industry director-general Chandrajit Banerjee said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man.

“The key expectation from the budget is to see how public expenditure grows as it can really ignite the sector where we see weak demand,” Banerjee said.

The industry, hit by some curbs to control the Omicron variant, is expecting relief measures in the budget due today. Sitharaman will probably boost spending in next fiscal’s budget by about 14 percent year-on-year to 39.6 trillion rupees (US$527 billion), according to the median of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

With supply-chain disruptions expected to ease by the second half of the year, manufacturing is expected to get a further push, he said.

Indian industry is also expecting measures for the rural economy, which has remained muted due to rising unemployment and widening inequalities. High-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg show that top producers across consumer durables and automobiles signaled weakness as last year wound down.