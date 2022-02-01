Most Asian markets rose yesterday after a late afternoon rally on Wall Street capped a volatile week for global equities, though traders remained nervous about the US Federal Reserve’s plan to hike interest rates as it battles surging inflation.
The NASDAQ led the strong finish for US equities thanks to a 7 percent bump for heavyweight Apple Inc, which posted eye-watering fourth-quarter profits that lifted optimism about consumer spending and the economic recovery.
And the strong performance — which was also helped by strong US economic data — filtered through to Asia, where trade was thinned by investors winding down ahead of the three-day Lunar New Year break that starts today.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Manila and Mumbai jumped more than 1 percent, while there were also gains in Singapore, Wellington, Bangkok and Jakarta, though Sydney edged down. Taipei, Shanghai and Seoul were closed for holidays.
The gains followed a period of upheaval across world markets as the Fed readies to withdraw the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic, which has been a key driver of a near two-year equity rally.
And while further volatility is expected as the bank lifts borrowing costs, commentators remain upbeat.
The recent selloff “marks a long overdue correction rather than the start of a bear market,” BCA Research Inc analysts including Peter Berezin and Melanie Kermadjian wrote in a note.
“Stocks often suffer a period of indigestion when bond yields rise suddenly, but usually bounce back as long as yields do not move into economically restrictive territory,” they added.
Still, observers continue to debate the Fed’s likely moves as inflation sits at a four-decade high, with some saying it could hike up to seven times before next year, with an initial 50 basis-point move in March.
In an interview with the Financial Times published on Saturday, Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic said he expected three hikes this year, but warned “every option is on the table for every meeting.”
He stressed that he would be “comfortable” with the idea of making an increase at each of the bank’s seven meetings this year.
Oil prices climbed more than 1 percent on expectations that demand will continue as economies re-open and people start traveling again, while worries about a Russian invasion of Ukraine fed fears about possible supply disruptions.
Analysts have said that if Russia sends troops into the country, crude prices could top US$100 for the first time since 2014.
Meanwhile, gold extended a retreat. Bitcoin dropped to around US$37,000, nursing a drop of about 20 percent since the start of this year.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
Samsung Electronics Co is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products. South Korea’s largest company reported 43.6 trillion won (US$36.17 billion) in semiconductor capital expenditure last year, eclipsing rivals as it acquired extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines to pursue an aggressive expansion of its most lucrative memory and system chipmaking. It expects a recovery in server and PC memory demand, and said foldables are already helping its sales growth, although declined to offer a forecast due to the high degree of uncertainty around supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung