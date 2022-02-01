Japan factory production declines after record jump

GROWTH FACTORS: Production of machinery and chip-making devices pushed factory output down last month, while retail sales and consumer confidence dwindled

Bloomberg





Japan’s industrial production fell last month, following record gains a month earlier, but an overall solid quarter for manufacturing likely helped restore economic growth at the end of last year.

Declines in production of general machinery and chip-making devices pushed overall factory output down 1 percent from the level in November, when it surged a record 7 percent, the economy ministry reported yesterday.

A separate report showed retail sales also dropped 1 percent last month, slipping on a month-on-month basis for the first time since August even before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 began its rapid spread.

Pedestrians walk past toy capsule dispensers installed outside a Yodobashi Camera Co store in the Shinjuku District of Tokyo on Saturday last week. Photo: Takaaki Iwabu, Bloomberg

Despite last month’s drop in production, a solid quarter for manufacturing suggests Japan’s economy was getting back on track at the end of last year after shrinking in five of the previous nine quarters. For the quarter, production increased 1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Manufacturers surveyed by the economy ministry said they planned to raise output by 5.2 percent last month and another 2.2 percent this month, results that suggest continued recovery in the factory sector.

Still, supply chain problems persist. Over the past few weeks, Toyota Motor Corp, Japan’s biggest company by sales, was forced to announce several cuts to its production last month due in part to component shortages stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak at a Japanese factory operated by a seatbelt and airbag maker.

Factory output will be key to keeping Japanese growth going this quarter, given surging Omicron cases that have triggered renewed restrictions across the country that are likely to deter shopping and eating out.

“Domestic demand held up in December, but the Omicron variant is hitting service businesses, especially restaurants and leisure-related ones,” IHS Markit economist Harumi Taguchi said. “We may see service-related consumption to fall in the first quarter.”

Meanwhile, consumer sentiment fell by the biggest margin since the height of the pandemic crisis last month, as COVID-19 infections rocketed with the spread of the Omicron variant and as inflation expectations continued to tick up.

The consumer confidence index declined by 2.4 to 36.7, the biggest drop since April 2020, the Cabinet Office reported yesterday. The reading was the lowest since August last year, during a summer wave of infections.

The result shows how fast the new variant is weighing on the mood of consumers as daily nationwide cases jumped from less than 500 at the beginning of last month to over 80,000.

The impact on the jobs market was the biggest cause of concern in the sentiment survey, with just over half of respondents saying they expected employment conditions to worsen.

Higher prices for energy and household necessities have also been hitting consumers. Just under 90 percent of households surveyed said they expected prices to go up, the highest proportion since 2014.

The government is trying to ease the pain for consumers with subsidies to offset rising gasoline prices.