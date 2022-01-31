CHINA
Blockchain trials begin
The central government picked 15 city governments and 164 other entities — including companies, universities, hospitals and industry groups — to carry out a trial on the application of blockchain technology. The program is aimed at “sufficiently letting the blockchain technology play its role in facilitating data sharing, optimizing business procedures, lowering costs, improving synergy and building reliable systems,” the Cyberspace Administration said yesterday. The chosen cities include Beijing, Guangzhou and Guiyang. They are to conduct the trial in a “comprehensive manner,” while others are to focus on specific areas such as manufacturing, energy, legal affairs, copyright, cross-border financing, education and healthcare, the authority said.
AVIATION
Airline president quitting
Philippine Airlines Inc president Gilbert Santa Maria is stepping down from his role with the carrier, the Philippine Star reported yesterday. The board of directors of the airline, majority owned by billionaire Lucio Tan, is set to meet today, and Santa Maria’s departure is on the agenda, the Star said. A Philippine Airlines spokesperson did not reply to calls and messages seeking comment. The flagship carrier won court approval last month for its reorganization plan that paved the way for it to exit bankruptcy. Philippine Airlines is looking to tap US$150 million in additional financing and plans to cut its debt by US$2 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
Security firm sets share price
Elm Co, a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, set the final offer price for its initial share sale in a top range as investors flock to the kingdom. The company is to sell shares at 128 riyals (US$34.12) apiece after the institutional part of the offering ends. The Saudi Public Investment Fund expects to raise US$820 million from the offering. The initial public offering comes as countries in the Middle East step up efforts to sell shares in private companies and boost liquidity on their stock markets. The sale also comes against the backdrop of the state-owned fund planning to plow deeper into public markets this year by investing about US$10 billion more into listed stocks.
RETAIL
Walgreens selling off Boots
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has started the sales process for its Boots international drugstore unit as fresh buyout firms, including Sycamore Partners, consider bids, sources said. The US company is sending preliminary information on the business to potential suitors ahead of first-round bids due in the coming weeks, the sources said. Boots, which mostly operates pharmacies in Britain, could be valued at about ￡7 billion (US$9.38 billion) in a sale, reports said.
INDUSTRY
Fridge firm going public
Epta SpA, an Italian maker of commercial refrigeration systems, is seeking a valuation of about 1.8 billion euros (US$2.01 billion) in an initial public offering later this year, sources said. The company’s proposed Milan share sale could raise about 400 million to 500 million euros, and it is considering listing as soon as the second quarter, the sources said. Epta, controlled by the Nocivelli family, makes refrigerated display cases and cabinets for food retailers, as well as industrial cold rooms.
ITALY
Growth likely beat forecast
The economy likely expanded 6.5 percent last year, more than initially forecast, a representative of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government said. The economy probably grew 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta wrote in a statement. Statistics agency Istat is to release the official data today. The reforms process started by Draghi’s administration is helping to fuel growth, and the economy should expand more than 4 percent this year, despite the impact of the energy crisis and geopolitical tensions, Brunetta said.
IRELAND
Fitch upgrades rating
Ratings agency Fitch on Friday upgraded the country’s debt rating to “AA-” from “A+,” citing its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and increased revenue from business and income taxes. While the country would continue to have a substantial debt burden, Fitch said it expects its debt to GDP ratio to drop below 50.2 percent by the end of next year. “Fitch expects a continued improvement in Ireland’s fiscal metrics, supported by strong revenue performance,” it said. The country’s corporate income taxes made up nearly 30 percent of its revenue growth, followed by value-added taxes, which brought in about 24 percent, and income taxes, which added more than 17 percent.
AVIATION
Boeing to launch freighter
Boeing Co is preparing to launch the 777X freighter, its first new jet model in nearly five years, with a 50-plane commitment from Qatar Airways, sources said. The announcement is set to coincide with a meeting between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Joe Biden in Washington today, the people said. The potential multibillion-dollar deal would help showcase trade relations between the two nations and could be unveiled at the White House, although the location is still being finalized, the sources said. The Persian Gulf carrier is expected to place an order for about 15 of the aircraft, a freighter version of Boeing’s largest twin-engine jet.
TELECOMS
Firm to fire vaccine refusers
T-Mobile US Inc is to fire corporate employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2, a memo to staff said. In the e-mail to US employees, the wireless carrier’s human resources chief also said that employees who have not received the first dose of a vaccine by Feb. 21 would be placed on unpaid leave. The policy applies to employees who need “regular or occasional” access to T-Mobile’s offices, which the company said includes almost all staff. Exemptions would be made for medical and religious reasons, T-Mobile chief human resources officer Deeanne King said.
AUTOMAKERS
FAW expands to Japan
China FAW Group Co (中國一汽集團), the automaker whose luxury Hongqi model was used to transport Mao Zedong (毛澤東), is betting on a new audience in Japan, opening its first showroom in the country as it seeks to crack a market that is fiercely loyal to domestic brands. A Hongqi — which means red flag — dealership opened in Osaka last month and 22 vehicles have been sold so far, although they went to Chinese living in Japan, Li Wang, an executive at the dealership, said on Friday. FAW’s most popular model, the H9, costs as much as ￥15 million (US$130,146).
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers