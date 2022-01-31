World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Blockchain trials begin

The central government picked 15 city governments and 164 other entities — including companies, universities, hospitals and industry groups — to carry out a trial on the application of blockchain technology. The program is aimed at “sufficiently letting the blockchain technology play its role in facilitating data sharing, optimizing business procedures, lowering costs, improving synergy and building reliable systems,” the Cyberspace Administration said yesterday. The chosen cities include Beijing, Guangzhou and Guiyang. They are to conduct the trial in a “comprehensive manner,” while others are to focus on specific areas such as manufacturing, energy, legal affairs, copyright, cross-border financing, education and healthcare, the authority said.

AVIATION

Airline president quitting

Philippine Airlines Inc president Gilbert Santa Maria is stepping down from his role with the carrier, the Philippine Star reported yesterday. The board of directors of the airline, majority owned by billionaire Lucio Tan, is set to meet today, and Santa Maria’s departure is on the agenda, the Star said. A Philippine Airlines spokesperson did not reply to calls and messages seeking comment. The flagship carrier won court approval last month for its reorganization plan that paved the way for it to exit bankruptcy. Philippine Airlines is looking to tap US$150 million in additional financing and plans to cut its debt by US$2 billion.

TECHNOLOGY

Security firm sets share price

Elm Co, a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, set the final offer price for its initial share sale in a top range as investors flock to the kingdom. The company is to sell shares at 128 riyals (US$34.12) apiece after the institutional part of the offering ends. The Saudi Public Investment Fund expects to raise US$820 million from the offering. The initial public offering comes as countries in the Middle East step up efforts to sell shares in private companies and boost liquidity on their stock markets. The sale also comes against the backdrop of the state-owned fund planning to plow deeper into public markets this year by investing about US$10 billion more into listed stocks.

RETAIL

Walgreens selling off Boots

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has started the sales process for its Boots international drugstore unit as fresh buyout firms, including Sycamore Partners, consider bids, sources said. The US company is sending preliminary information on the business to potential suitors ahead of first-round bids due in the coming weeks, the sources said. Boots, which mostly operates pharmacies in Britain, could be valued at about ￡7 billion (US$9.38 billion) in a sale, reports said.

INDUSTRY

Fridge firm going public

Epta SpA, an Italian maker of commercial refrigeration systems, is seeking a valuation of about 1.8 billion euros (US$2.01 billion) in an initial public offering later this year, sources said. The company’s proposed Milan share sale could raise about 400 million to 500 million euros, and it is considering listing as soon as the second quarter, the sources said. Epta, controlled by the Nocivelli family, makes refrigerated display cases and cabinets for food retailers, as well as industrial cold rooms.

ITALY

Growth likely beat forecast

The economy likely expanded 6.5 percent last year, more than initially forecast, a representative of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government said. The economy probably grew 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta wrote in a statement. Statistics agency Istat is to release the official data today. The reforms process started by Draghi’s administration is helping to fuel growth, and the economy should expand more than 4 percent this year, despite the impact of the energy crisis and geopolitical tensions, Brunetta said.

IRELAND

Fitch upgrades rating

Ratings agency Fitch on Friday upgraded the country’s debt rating to “AA-” from “A+,” citing its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and increased revenue from business and income taxes. While the country would continue to have a substantial debt burden, Fitch said it expects its debt to GDP ratio to drop below 50.2 percent by the end of next year. “Fitch expects a continued improvement in Ireland’s fiscal metrics, supported by strong revenue performance,” it said. The country’s corporate income taxes made up nearly 30 percent of its revenue growth, followed by value-added taxes, which brought in about 24 percent, and income taxes, which added more than 17 percent.

AVIATION

Boeing to launch freighter

Boeing Co is preparing to launch the 777X freighter, its first new jet model in nearly five years, with a 50-plane commitment from Qatar Airways, sources said. The announcement is set to coincide with a meeting between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Joe Biden in Washington today, the people said. The potential multibillion-dollar deal would help showcase trade relations between the two nations and could be unveiled at the White House, although the location is still being finalized, the sources said. The Persian Gulf carrier is expected to place an order for about 15 of the aircraft, a freighter version of Boeing’s largest twin-engine jet.

TELECOMS

Firm to fire vaccine refusers

T-Mobile US Inc is to fire corporate employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2, a memo to staff said. In the e-mail to US employees, the wireless carrier’s human resources chief also said that employees who have not received the first dose of a vaccine by Feb. 21 would be placed on unpaid leave. The policy applies to employees who need “regular or occasional” access to T-Mobile’s offices, which the company said includes almost all staff. Exemptions would be made for medical and religious reasons, T-Mobile chief human resources officer Deeanne King said.

AUTOMAKERS

FAW expands to Japan

China FAW Group Co (中國一汽集團), the automaker whose luxury Hongqi model was used to transport Mao Zedong (毛澤東), is betting on a new audience in Japan, opening its first showroom in the country as it seeks to crack a market that is fiercely loyal to domestic brands. A Hongqi — which means red flag — dealership opened in Osaka last month and 22 vehicles have been sold so far, although they went to Chinese living in Japan, Li Wang, an executive at the dealership, said on Friday. FAW’s most popular model, the H9, costs as much as ￥15 million (US$130,146).