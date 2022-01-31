Turkish leader names new stats chief as inflation rises

AP, ISTANBUL, Turkey





Turkey’s president has fired the head of the Turkish Statistical Institute, which is responsible for posting official inflation statistics, among other data, at a time when prices have skyrocketed in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision was announced on Saturday on the Official Gazette.

He replaced Sait Erdal Dincer less than a year after his appointment with Erhan Cetinkaya, who served as vice president of Turkey’s banking regulation agency. No reason was given for the move.

Turkey has experienced economic turmoil with an unstable national currency, triggered by massive interest rate cuts.

Erdogan stands strongly against high interest rates, saying that they cause inflation, a stance that contradicts established economic theory.

Since September last year, the central bank has cut rates by 500 basis points to 14 percent, but stopped its cuts this month.

Turkey relies heavily on imports for its energy needs and consumer goods. Inflation on consumer prices for last month was officially announced at 36.08 percent, up from 21.31 percent in November last year.

However, opposition parties have questioned the Turkish Statistical Institute’s independence and its data are being challenged. Independent experts at Inflation Research Group say Turkey’s actual annual inflation for last month was 82.81 percent.

On Saturday, Erdogan acknowledged the effects of high inflation, blaming it on “artificial fluctuations” of the Turkish lira last month.

He said Turkey had taken precautions and stabilized the currency.

“You know our fight against interest rates. We will lower interest rates and we have done so,” he told supporters in Giresun province. “Know that inflation will also drop, it will decrease more.”

The Turkish central bank revised its inflation predictions last week to 23.2 percent by the end of this year and down to 5 percent by the end of 2024.

The statistics agency would announce the next round of inflation data on Thursday.

Annual inflation is expected to surge to 48 percent, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 16 analysts.

Erdogan also said that former Turkish minister of justice Bekir Bozdag would return to his post, replacing Abdulhamit Gul, who had served as minister since 2017, but resigned without saying why.