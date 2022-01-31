Malaysian office deals with firms facing US bans

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR





The Malaysian Ministry of Human Resources yesterday said that it would call in all companies facing US import bans over suspected forced labor practices to discuss immediate action to address the allegations.

Malaysian factories, which include major suppliers of palm oil and medical gloves, have been under increased scrutiny over allegations of abuse of migrant workers, who make up a significant part of the country’s manufacturing workforce.

US Customs and Border Protection on Friday said that it would bar imports from disposable glove maker YTY Industry Holdings Bhd based on information showing that the firm used forced labor, the seventh such ban on a Malaysian company in two years.

Workers load harvested palm oil fruit bunches onto a truck at a plantation in Kapar, Malaysia, on Jan. 11. Photo: Bloomberg

The agency also determined that Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Bhd uses forced labor in its operations and that the company’s goods were subject to seizure.

Malaysian Minister of Human Resources M. Saravanan yesterday said that he would meet with all firms facing US import bans, along with two glove makers — WRP Asia Pacific and Top Glove Corp — that had seen their bans lifted by the US customs agency.

“The approaches implemented by these two companies can be used as guidelines and improvements for other firms,” Saravanan said in a statement.

Saravanan added that he had also ordered an immediate inquiry into the allegations by the Malaysian Ministry of Human Resources and Department of Labour, and warned of stern action against companies that failed to improve their practices.

The minister had acknowledged that forced labor allegations against Malaysian firms had affected investors’ confidence in the country.

Malaysia last year announced a national action plan on forced labor to eliminate abusive practices — such as debt bondage, unhygienic dormitories and excessive overtime — by 2030.