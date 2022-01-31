Manufacturing loses steam in China

GROWTH RISKS MOUNT: Disruptions add to the woes facing the Chinese economy, as home sales fall and consumption remains sluggish due to tightened restrictions

Bloomberg





China’s manufacturing sector avoided contraction to expand at a slower pace this month as businesses struggled with a seasonal slowdown, COVID-19 outbreaks and a housing market drop.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 50.1, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, just above the median estimate of 50. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, fell to 51.1, also marginally above the consensus forecast. The 50 mark separates expansion from contraction.

Chinese factories often see a production lull in January and February as workers head home for the Lunar New Year holidays. Activity has also been affected this year by the government’s orders for steel plants to trim output to reduce air pollution ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which begin on Friday.

Workers assemble truck engines at a factory in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 18 last year. Photo: AFP

The disruptions add to the woes facing the Chinese economy, with home sales falling and consumption sluggish due to tightened restrictions to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Residents in places where there have been recent COVID-19 outbreaks — including Beijing, Shanghai and the northern port city of Tianjin — have been urged to not leave the cities unless necessary.

“Expansion of manufacturing activity weakened in January as some industries entered the traditionally slow season of production and market demand softened recently,” bureau senior statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said in a statement, adding that small companies were under “rather big” pressure as expansion at large firms accelerated.

The Caixin Manufacturing PMI, also released yesterday, fell to 49.1, the worst in almost two years. The private survey focuses on smaller, export-oriented firms compared with the official manufacturing PMI.

To spur growth, the People’s Bank of China has cut key interest rates, lowered reserve requirements for lenders and vowed to open its toolbox wider in response to top leaders’ calls for prioritizing stability.

Still, the earliest available indicators tracked by Bloomberg sent mixed signals about the state of the economy this month, with the housing market and consumer spending remaining weak, and business confidence and stocks tumbling.

Construction activity continued to cool this month, with the sub-index falling to 55.4, statistics bureau figures show, suggesting sentiment remained subdued given the property downturn and the limited effect that government spending on infrastructure is having so far.

The approaching holiday and cold winter might have also had some impact on building.

“We expect more supportive policies by the authorities, especially for the small business,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd senior China strategist Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬) said, adding that at 46, the PMI of small enterprises was the lowest since the pandemic.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) has pledged targeted policy adjustments in recent speeches.