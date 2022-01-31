The search is on for Southeast Asia’s top-performing currency for the year, and the odds are tilting in favor of the Singapore dollar.
The city-state’s currency looks like a strong contender for the crown after the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s hawkish shift last week. Quickening inflation and growth are fueling bets for further tightening, boosting prospects for its dollar.
Singapore’s success in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic could also add to the haven appeal of its dollar. Regional currencies are vying for inflows at a time when investors are becoming more selective amid growing signs that the US Federal Reserve could tighten at a faster pace.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Singaporean dollar has climbed about 1.5 percent since sliding to its lowest level in more than a year in November last year. The gains could quicken if the central bank, which uses foreign exchange as a tool to stabilize prices, tightens again at a meeting in April.
The government said it was reviewing its forecast ranges for inflation after consumer-price gains accelerated to an eight-year high last month.
Another contender for the title of Southeast Asia’s top currency is the Thai baht, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd strategist Irene Cheun (張雅怡) said.
The currency could get a boost from the resumption of a quarantine-free visa program for vaccinated visitors next month, although the Bank of Thailand’s dovish stance is likely to counter the gains.
The Indonesian rupiah, which was the region’s most resilient currency last year, is also in the running given the central bank’s pledge to normalize policy as its US counterpart hikes rates. However, the currency is vulnerable to outflows if sentiment shifts, as witnessed in the first quarter of 2020.
“We like the rupiah to outperform its regional peers this year given the nation is a commodity exporter, with strong external balance, ample real rates support and a central bank which has prudent monetary policy,” Standard Chartered Bank SG Ltd Asia FX research head Divya Devesh said.
Last year, the rupiah dropped 1.4 percent against the greenback, while the Singaporean dollar declined 2 percent. The region’s worst performer was the Thai baht, which tanked about 10 percent.
The Malaysian ringgit’s claim to the top spot is more tenuous, as much depends on when the Central Bank of Malaysia would begin raising interest rates. Political uncertainties also cloud the outlook, given speculation that a general election could take place this year.
The remaining main currency, the Philippine peso, has its work cut out. The Philippine central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, has given its implicit nod for a weaker exchange rate, and the nation’s trade deficit is widening as growth recovers.
A presidential election is also on the horizon in the Philippines, which could put traders on guard.
