Gasoline, diesel prices not rising during the holiday

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline and diesel prices this week are to remain unchanged from last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said yesterday, although global crude oil prices were on course for a sixth weekly rise amid geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations are to remain at NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel fuel is to stay at NT$26.5 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

To keep consumer prices stable during the Lunar New Year holiday, CPC said that it would not raise its fuel prices, even though its crude oil costs last week rose 1.23 percent, following an increase of 3.86 percent the previous week, based on its floating oil price formula.

The rise occurred due to military tensions between Russia and Ukraine, it said.

The refiner is to keep current prices in place even if world crude oil prices increase during the holiday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Jan. 19.

If global oil prices fall, a downward adjustment in prices at CPC’s gas pumps would be implemented, it added.

CPC is to resume its price adjustments on Feb. 14, the statement said.

Formosa Petrochemical’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline are to remain at NT$29.8, NT$31.2 and NT$33.3 per liter respectively, while premium diesel is to stay at NT$26.3 per liter, the company said.