Gold demand jumps on surge in inflation, industry council says

AFP, LONDON





Global gold demand soared in the fourth quarter of last year as inflation rocketed, helping to recoup much of the drop triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, industry data showed Friday.

Viewed as a haven investment in times of economic unrest, gold saw demand surge 50 percent annually in the final three months of last year, the World Gold Council said in a report.

Overall last year, “demand recouped much of the Covid-related losses sustained during 2020,” the council said, adding that total physical purchases jumped 10 percent to 4,021 tonnes.

A woman tries on gold jewelry inside a Titan Co Tanishq jewelry store in Mumbai, India, on Nov. 2 last year. Photo: Bloomberg

Gold demand “in the consumer-driven jewelry and technology sectors recovered throughout the year in line with economic growth and sentiment, while central bank buying also far outpaced that of 2020,” it added.

Looking ahead, the council said that expansion of 5G telecoms infrastructure should help support demand for gold in the sector.

“But demand faces some risks from a slowdown in China as well as Covid-related restrictions,” the report said.

Gold jewelry demand jumped by more than half last year on strong buying in India and China, as celebrations including marriages postponed by COVID-19 finally took place.

In India, “millions of people get married, and that involves a certain amount of gold,” council spokesman John Mulligan said.

Elsewhere, global bar and coin investment reached an eight-year high.

“Inflation concerns were a key driver, especially in the US and Germany, which both saw record annual demand,” the report said.

However global holdings of gold exchange-traded funds — which allow investment outside of futures market — fell by US$9 billion, or 5 percent, last year.

“Investment may struggle in 2022 amid competing forces but consumer demand should hold strong and central banks will likely keep buying,” the report said.

Gold for April delivery fell US$7.60 to US$1,786.60 an ounce, down 2.47 percent for the week.

The gold price dropped 4 percent last year.

Other commodities:

‧Silver for March delivery fell US$0.38 to US$22.30 an ounce, down 8.3 percent from a week earlier.

‧March copper fell US$0.11 to US$4.31 a pound, posting a weekly decline of 4.65 percent.