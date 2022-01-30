Wall Street posts best day of the year

LOW BAR: Despite the three major US indices rallying after a frenetic week, the S&P 500 has declined 7%, the NASDAQ 12% and the Dow Jones 4.4% so far this year

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street surged on Friday, notching its best day so far this year after another zigzag session, ending a tumultuous week marked by mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical turmoil and an increasingly aggressive US Federal Reserve.

All three major US stock indices began the day in the red, but turned increasingly green as the session progressed, with tech shares doing the heaviest lifting.

After five days of topsy-turvy trading, the S&P 500 and the Dow posted gains of 0.77 percent and 1.34 percent respectively from last Friday’s close, but the NASDAQ was essentially flat on the week.

Still, the bar for “best daily gains of the year” was rather low. Even with Friday’s jump, the S&P 500 is down 7 percent so far this year, with the NASDAQ and the Dow dropping 12 percent and 4.4 percent respectively over the same period.

“Investors are trying to adjust to the impact of this higher rate cycle,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. “For some of them, stocks still remain more attractive than bonds in a rising rate environment, and they have been fishing around for where a bottom might be.”

“You’re seeing bargain-hunting in a number of stocks, particularly in the NASDAQ,” Meckler added.

A Wall Street sign is pictured above two one-way signs in New York on Aug. 24, 2015. Photo: Reuters

US economic data released on Friday showed a drop in consumer spending coupled with the lowest consumer sentiment reading in a decade, and year-on-year the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index — the Fed’s preferred inflation yardstick — came in at 4.9 percent, slightly hotter than expected.

The Fed made it clear at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday that it intend to take off its gloves and combat stubbornly persistent inflation by hiking key interest rates more aggressively than many market participants expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564.69 points, or 1.65 percent, to 34,725.47, the S&P 500 gained 105.34 points, or 2.43 percent, to 4,431.85 and the NASDAQ Composite added 417.79 points, or 3.13 percent, to 13,770.57.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, all but energy ended green. Tech stocks were the clear winners, gaining 4.3 percent, the biggest one-day jump for the sector since April 6, 2020.

Fourth-quarter reporting season was firing on all cylinders, with 168 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported.

Of those, 77 percent have delivered consensus-beating results, Refinitiv data showed.

However, investors have been increasingly focused on guidance, and the extent to which companies expect ongoing global supply challenges to affect their bottom line going forward.

“As we move into 2022, and as [the] Omicron [variant of SARS-CoV-2] peaks and the weather improves, I expect supply chain pressures to ease. [They] will probably peak sometime this quarter, and ease throughout the year,” Said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.83-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.92-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 24 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 16 new highs and 753 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 12.80 billion shares, compared with the 12.10 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.