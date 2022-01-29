World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INVESTMENTS

Intel shares fall on forecast

Intel Corp shares fell on Thursday after the company gave a disappointing profit forecast, fueling concern that CEO Pat Gelsinger’s costly turnaround plan could weigh heavily on the chipmaker’s financial performance. Analysts projected US$0.86 cents per share on average. Shares of Intel fell as much as 7.4 percent in intraday trading in New York. Before the report, the stock had been outperforming those of its chip peers. The forecast adds evidence that profit is suffering from an Intel spending spree. Gelsinger has embarked on an ambitious plan to overhaul Intel’s manufacturing. That includes a new factory hub in Ohio announced last week that could cost US$20 billion. Fourth-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent to US$20.5 billion, beating estimates, fueled by demand for data-center chips. Intel’s gross margin narrowed to 55.4 percent. Earnings were US$1.09 per share, topping estimates of US$0.90 cents.

FRANCE

Growth hits 50-year high

France posted its strongest growth in over five decades last year, hitting 7 percent as the eurozone’s second-largest economy bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis faster than expected, data showed yesterday. The strongest boom in a generation bolsters French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic credentials less than three months from an April election. The economy grew 0.7 percent in the final three months of the year after a strong third quarter when it grew 3.1 percent, the INSEE statistics agency said in a report. Economists had on average forecast fourth quarter growth of 0.5 percent. The surprising end to the year meant the economy grew 7 percent last year, the strongest since 1969, after an 8 percent contraction in 2020 when strict COVID-19 lockdowns were in force.

GERMANY

Economy shrinks slightly

Germany’s economy shrank 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter with consumers spooked by another wave of COVID-19 infections and factories reeling from supply-chain problems. The figures reported by the German Federal Statistical Office missed expectations by economists for a contraction of 0.3 percent. With no easing of COVID-19 restrictions in sight and manufacturing constraints only starting to ease, Europe’s largest economy risks falling into its second recession of the pandemic. Private consumption declined in the fourth quarter along with construction. BioNTech SE, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer Inc, contributed about half a percentage point to annual growth. Still, the economy remained 1.5 percent smaller than before the pandemic, the statistics office said.

LUXURY GOODS

Sales hit a new high

LVMH SE posted record annual sales as well-heeled customers snapped up items ranging from Christian Dior couture to Hennessy cognac, sealing the group’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue last year totaled 64.2 billion euros (US$71.46 billion), the Paris-based company said, topping a previous record set in 2019, before COVID-19 lockdowns closed stores and kept shoppers stuck at home. The performance of the luxury giant exemplifies the V-shaped recovery experienced by much of the industry, as wealthy customers rushed back to boutiques. The pace of the rebound was underpinned by recovering economies and soaring asset prices. As the dominant purveyor of luxury goods, LVMH benefited from a range of products including US$1,000 Louis Vuitton Tattoo sneaker boots to Tiffany engagement rings.