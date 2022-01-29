INVESTMENTS
Intel shares fall on forecast
Intel Corp shares fell on Thursday after the company gave a disappointing profit forecast, fueling concern that CEO Pat Gelsinger’s costly turnaround plan could weigh heavily on the chipmaker’s financial performance. Analysts projected US$0.86 cents per share on average. Shares of Intel fell as much as 7.4 percent in intraday trading in New York. Before the report, the stock had been outperforming those of its chip peers. The forecast adds evidence that profit is suffering from an Intel spending spree. Gelsinger has embarked on an ambitious plan to overhaul Intel’s manufacturing. That includes a new factory hub in Ohio announced last week that could cost US$20 billion. Fourth-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent to US$20.5 billion, beating estimates, fueled by demand for data-center chips. Intel’s gross margin narrowed to 55.4 percent. Earnings were US$1.09 per share, topping estimates of US$0.90 cents.
FRANCE
Growth hits 50-year high
France posted its strongest growth in over five decades last year, hitting 7 percent as the eurozone’s second-largest economy bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis faster than expected, data showed yesterday. The strongest boom in a generation bolsters French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic credentials less than three months from an April election. The economy grew 0.7 percent in the final three months of the year after a strong third quarter when it grew 3.1 percent, the INSEE statistics agency said in a report. Economists had on average forecast fourth quarter growth of 0.5 percent. The surprising end to the year meant the economy grew 7 percent last year, the strongest since 1969, after an 8 percent contraction in 2020 when strict COVID-19 lockdowns were in force.
GERMANY
Economy shrinks slightly
Germany’s economy shrank 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter with consumers spooked by another wave of COVID-19 infections and factories reeling from supply-chain problems. The figures reported by the German Federal Statistical Office missed expectations by economists for a contraction of 0.3 percent. With no easing of COVID-19 restrictions in sight and manufacturing constraints only starting to ease, Europe’s largest economy risks falling into its second recession of the pandemic. Private consumption declined in the fourth quarter along with construction. BioNTech SE, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer Inc, contributed about half a percentage point to annual growth. Still, the economy remained 1.5 percent smaller than before the pandemic, the statistics office said.
LUXURY GOODS
Sales hit a new high
LVMH SE posted record annual sales as well-heeled customers snapped up items ranging from Christian Dior couture to Hennessy cognac, sealing the group’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue last year totaled 64.2 billion euros (US$71.46 billion), the Paris-based company said, topping a previous record set in 2019, before COVID-19 lockdowns closed stores and kept shoppers stuck at home. The performance of the luxury giant exemplifies the V-shaped recovery experienced by much of the industry, as wealthy customers rushed back to boutiques. The pace of the rebound was underpinned by recovering economies and soaring asset prices. As the dominant purveyor of luxury goods, LVMH benefited from a range of products including US$1,000 Louis Vuitton Tattoo sneaker boots to Tiffany engagement rings.
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
Samsung Electronics Co is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products. South Korea’s largest company reported 43.6 trillion won (US$36.17 billion) in semiconductor capital expenditure last year, eclipsing rivals as it acquired extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines to pursue an aggressive expansion of its most lucrative memory and system chipmaking. It expects a recovery in server and PC memory demand, and said foldables are already helping its sales growth, although declined to offer a forecast due to the high degree of uncertainty around supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply