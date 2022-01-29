China should spend more to support economy: IMF

Bloomberg





China needs to increase government spending to support an economy that is slowing due to COVID-19 lockdowns and a property sector downturn, the IMF said.

The policy suggestions came after the fund cut this year’s growth forecast for China to 4.8 percent, with the report saying that risks to that forecast were “predominately on the downside.”

The economic recovery “lacks balance and momentum has slowed, reflecting the rapid withdrawal of fiscal support, lagging consumption amid recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks despite a successful vaccination campaign, and slowing real estate investment,” the fund said in its annual report on the country’s economy.

“The combination of more frequent outbreaks and a zero-COVID tolerance approach has forced China’s economic activity into a stop-and-go pattern,” which could “further delay the recovery in private demand,” the report said.

The IMF has no reason to expect that COVID-19 outbreaks would become less frequent this year, IMF China head Helge Berger said at a media briefing before the report’s release.

“This is one of the big reasons we have lowered our forecast for the year,” he said.

Although more than 80 percent of China’s population is vaccinated, “it remains unclear whether it will allow for lockdowns to be phased out” due to China’s zero-tolerance approach to outbreaks, the report said.

However, Berger stopped short of calling on China to change its approach, instead suggesting that Beijing could “continue to fine-tune lockdown measures.”

The report added that Chinese authorities had “acknowledged that the zero-COVID tolerance strategy is impacting the recovery of private consumption, but saw its benefits outweighing any economic costs.”

Government spending last year rose at its slowest pace in nearly two decades, suggesting limited fiscal support for an economy that has lost momentum sharply in recent months, with the IMF saying that fiscal policy turned “strongly contractionary” at the start of last year.

The fund called on Beijing to step up fiscal support for the economy by increasing spending on social services, and suggested that the government prioritize spending on “targeted direct income support” instead of infrastructure investment.

More spending on social services would promote the rebalancing of the economy toward consumption and the services sector, which “regressed sharply in 2020, and normalization is projected to have remained slow in 2021,” the report said.

IMF directors disagreed on whether China should further ease monetary policy, with some supporting further monetary stimulus while others said the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) should maintain the current accommodations, the report said.

The PBOC and commercial banks have cut rates and taken other steps this year to support lending and the economy. The central bank also indicated it would take further action, saying earlier this month it would open its tool box to spur the economy.

The IMF highlighted China’s property sector as another reason for cutting its growth forecast. Activity and investment in the sector has slowed sharply as a result of Beijing’s efforts to cut its debt, with home prices and sales falling for months and a number of property developers defaulting on debts.

“We see the tensions in the property sector continuing. You have to worry about that risk becoming more intensive in the sector and impacting the rest of the economy,” Berger said before the report was released.

The fund chided China for a “lack of a clear, coordinated and well-communicated policy response to financial stress faced by large property developers.”

The attempt to reduce leverage in the housing sector has led to slowing investment, the fund said, calling on Beijing to provide financial support for property developers if stress in the housing market threatens economic and financial stability.

“A sharper-than-expected slowdown in the property sector could trigger a wide range of adverse effects on aggregate demand, with negative feedback loops to the financial sector and could generate international spillovers,” it said.