China needs to increase government spending to support an economy that is slowing due to COVID-19 lockdowns and a property sector downturn, the IMF said.
The policy suggestions came after the fund cut this year’s growth forecast for China to 4.8 percent, with the report saying that risks to that forecast were “predominately on the downside.”
The economic recovery “lacks balance and momentum has slowed, reflecting the rapid withdrawal of fiscal support, lagging consumption amid recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks despite a successful vaccination campaign, and slowing real estate investment,” the fund said in its annual report on the country’s economy.
“The combination of more frequent outbreaks and a zero-COVID tolerance approach has forced China’s economic activity into a stop-and-go pattern,” which could “further delay the recovery in private demand,” the report said.
The IMF has no reason to expect that COVID-19 outbreaks would become less frequent this year, IMF China head Helge Berger said at a media briefing before the report’s release.
“This is one of the big reasons we have lowered our forecast for the year,” he said.
Although more than 80 percent of China’s population is vaccinated, “it remains unclear whether it will allow for lockdowns to be phased out” due to China’s zero-tolerance approach to outbreaks, the report said.
However, Berger stopped short of calling on China to change its approach, instead suggesting that Beijing could “continue to fine-tune lockdown measures.”
The report added that Chinese authorities had “acknowledged that the zero-COVID tolerance strategy is impacting the recovery of private consumption, but saw its benefits outweighing any economic costs.”
Government spending last year rose at its slowest pace in nearly two decades, suggesting limited fiscal support for an economy that has lost momentum sharply in recent months, with the IMF saying that fiscal policy turned “strongly contractionary” at the start of last year.
The fund called on Beijing to step up fiscal support for the economy by increasing spending on social services, and suggested that the government prioritize spending on “targeted direct income support” instead of infrastructure investment.
More spending on social services would promote the rebalancing of the economy toward consumption and the services sector, which “regressed sharply in 2020, and normalization is projected to have remained slow in 2021,” the report said.
IMF directors disagreed on whether China should further ease monetary policy, with some supporting further monetary stimulus while others said the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) should maintain the current accommodations, the report said.
The PBOC and commercial banks have cut rates and taken other steps this year to support lending and the economy. The central bank also indicated it would take further action, saying earlier this month it would open its tool box to spur the economy.
The IMF highlighted China’s property sector as another reason for cutting its growth forecast. Activity and investment in the sector has slowed sharply as a result of Beijing’s efforts to cut its debt, with home prices and sales falling for months and a number of property developers defaulting on debts.
“We see the tensions in the property sector continuing. You have to worry about that risk becoming more intensive in the sector and impacting the rest of the economy,” Berger said before the report was released.
The fund chided China for a “lack of a clear, coordinated and well-communicated policy response to financial stress faced by large property developers.”
The attempt to reduce leverage in the housing sector has led to slowing investment, the fund said, calling on Beijing to provide financial support for property developers if stress in the housing market threatens economic and financial stability.
“A sharper-than-expected slowdown in the property sector could trigger a wide range of adverse effects on aggregate demand, with negative feedback loops to the financial sector and could generate international spillovers,” it said.
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
Samsung Electronics Co is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products. South Korea’s largest company reported 43.6 trillion won (US$36.17 billion) in semiconductor capital expenditure last year, eclipsing rivals as it acquired extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines to pursue an aggressive expansion of its most lucrative memory and system chipmaking. It expects a recovery in server and PC memory demand, and said foldables are already helping its sales growth, although declined to offer a forecast due to the high degree of uncertainty around supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply