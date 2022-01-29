Apple posts record quarterly earnings

OVERCOMING SUPPLY CRUNCH: Shares climbed nearly 6 percent as the company reported gains from a flood of new products and a capacity to beat global crises

Bloomberg





Apple Inc rallied in late trading after quarterly revenue sailed past Wall Street estimates, marking a victory against a supply-chain crunch fueled by the pandemic and chip shortages.

Sales climbed 11 percent to a record US$123.9 billion in the fiscal first quarter, the company said on Thursday. Analysts had predicted US$119.1 billion on average. Profit also beat projections, and the company predicted that sales would grow by a double-digit percentage in the March quarter.

The surprisingly strong results suggest that fears of supply upheaval were overblown. Apple CEO Tim Cook had warned late last year that shortages could cost the company more than US$6 billion in sales during the all-important holiday period.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 7 at an event in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 14 last year. Photo: AFP

However, the tech giant navigated the crisis and benefited from a flood of new products, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and updated Macs.

The shares gained as much as 5.8 percent to US$168.38 in extended trading. Before the report, they had fallen 10 percent this year, hurt by a broader downturn. The stock gained 34 percent last year.

Investors have been looking to Apple for reassurance after a recent rout battered technology stocks. Concerns about a sales slowdown and looming interest-rate hikes have made the sector less appealing in the past month, with Apple itself suffering from the retreat.

After topping a market value of US$3 trillion earlier this month, Apple is now worth US$2.6 trillion.

Earnings rose to US$2.10 per share in the first quarter, which ended Dec. 25, well above the US$1.90 estimated by analysts.

Apple executives said on a conference call that supply-chain constraints would ease further in the March quarter, although its growth rate would decelerate for the overall business and the services segment.

Apple did not provide a specific sales target, beyond saying that it would be a record for the period. Analysts are predicting that revenue could top US$90 billion.

Gross margin is expected to be 42.5 percent to 43.5 percent, Apple said.

The company also said there are now 1.8 billion Apple devices in use worldwide, up 300 million from two years ago, and that it has 785 million paid Apple and third-party subscriptions on its platform, up from 745 million reported in the previous quarter.

The company generated US$71.6 billion in revenue from its flagship product, the iPhone, beating Wall Street estimates of US$67.7 billion. That is up 9.2 percent from the quarter one year ago.

The sales period represented the first full quarter of iPhone 13 revenue. On the company’s earnings call, Cook said that the iPhone 13 line contributed to the strong growth, and declined to specify if the Pro models were stronger performers than the cheaper versions.

The phone went on sale in September last year, several weeks earlier than the iPhone 12 did in 2020. Although the iPhone 13 was considered to be a modest update, users looking to upgrade to 5G service created demand for the device.

“Supply demand was largely in balance by quarter end, and China shipments were strong,” Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a note before the results were released.

The supply constraints hitting the iPhone 13 line and other new products, including the latest Macs and Apple Watches, resulted in shipment delays of several weeks.

In Apple’s previous earnings report, the company said that the problems cost it US$6 billion in sales, and that the holiday quarter would be even worse.