Smart tech, 5G investment tax concessions extended

Staff writer, with CNA





The Legislative Yuan on Thursday passed amendments to the Statute for Industrial Innovation (產業創新條例) that extends tax concessions for smart machinery and 5G investments until 2024.

Prior to the amendments, businesses that invested in new smart machines or new hardware, software or technical services using 5G mobile networks from Jan. 1, 2019, were eligible to receive government tax breaks until Dec. 31 last year and the end of this year respectively.

Based on the provisions of the statute, spending has to be in the same tax year and range from NT$1 million to NT$1 billion (US$35,935 to US$35.935 million) to qualify for the concessions.

A large “5G” logo is pictured at an event held by Taiwan Mobile Co in Taipei on June 30, 2020, to launch its 5G services. Photo: CNA

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said the concessions, which are being extended to Dec. 31, 2024, seek to promote improvements in smart industries and further stimulate digitization.

Wang hopes the extended concessions would speed up investment in smart equipment in preparation for the transformation of industry models in the era following the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

The government would continue to help promote smart industry transformation, she added.

As part of the amendments, the tax incentives now also apply to investments in cybersecurity products and services from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2024.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs in a statement said that the tax incentives would help small and medium-sized businesses cover some of their operational costs, while at the same time driving a new wave of investment.

The amendments would also help Taiwan develop its 5G industry supply chain and drive multiple 5G vertical applications, it said.

The tax incentives for cybersecurity products would help to improve the nation’s overall information security protection capability in the short term, the statement said.

It is also hoped they would encourage the cybersecurity sector to invest in innovative research and development and allow the nation’s information security industry to flourish, it said.

Businesses can file for corporate income tax deductions when they invest in cybersecurity products alongside new smart machinery or new 5G hardware and software with a value of NT$1 million to NT$1 billion, the ministry said.

The corporate income tax deduction is 3 percent for investments spanning three years or 5 percent for one year, the ministry said, adding that the deductible amount cannot exceed 30 percent of the year’s profit-seeking enterprise income tax.