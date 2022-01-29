Shortages nudge business index toward yellow zone

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The government’s business climate monitor last month turned “yellow-red,” ending nine months of a booming “red” indicator, as persisting component and materials shortages constrained industrial production, the National Development Council (NDC) said on Thursday.

“Economic fundamentals remain healthy overall despite the change in the climate signal,” NDC research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said, adding that the score stood at 37, identical to the revised value for November last year.

The council uses a five-color system to describe the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a shift to a stronger or weaker state.

Containers are moved at the Port of Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

Softer industrial production accounted for the subtle retreat in the climate monitor, Wu said, adding that employment data had also created stagnation on the index.

Taiwanese manufacturers have been hit by supply chain disruptions linked to a surge in demand for technology devices and port clogs around the world.

An improving global economy has supported demand for electronics used in smartphones, vehicles, laptops, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications, leading to Taiwan’s strong GDP growth during the COVID-19 pandemic when most economies elsewhere suffered.

Wu dismissed concerns that the lowering to “yellow-red” suggested an imminent economic turnaround, saying that Taiwan would experience stable growth this year.

However, he said that it would be difficult for economic barometers to yield “red” signals in the near future, considering high comparison levels last year.

The index of leading indicators, which aims to predict the economic situation in the coming six months, shrank 0.02 percent from one month earlier to 102.31, the council said.

The sub-indices on export orders, local stock prices, money supply and business confidence pointed downward, while readings on new construction floor space, labor accession rates and imports of semiconductor equipment registered positive movements, it said.

Wu said the difference is too small to be significant.

The coinciding index series, which reflect the current economic state, rose a fractional 0.35 percent to 103.17, the council said.

The measures on wholesale, retail and restaurant revenues, and export value and non-farm payroll, showed upward movements, while the sub-indices on electricity consumption, industrial output, machinery imports and manufacturing sales registered lower, it said.

Wu said that companies focused on domestic demand are emerging from earlier COVID-19 outbreaks, supported by government-backed consumption vouchers, although recent domestic infections cast a shadow on the recovery.