Manufacturing pace slow, stable

STRONG DEMAND: While exports to Europe, China and the US have kept the sector stable and created jobs, logistics troubles have caused delivery delays and added costs

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The IHS Markit Taiwan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 55.1 this month, down slightly from 55.5 last month, indicating that production is expanding, but slowly.

Business conditions in Taiwan’s manufacturing sector continued to improve at the start of this year given robust customer demand, particularly from overseas markets, creating new jobs, the survey said.

“The latest PMI data indicated that recovery in Taiwan’s manufacturing sector sustained at the start of this year, though growth remained constrained by ongoing supply delays and input shortages,” IHS Markit associate economic director Annabel Fiddes said.

Semi-automated production lines operate at Young Shine Electric Co in Kaohsiung on April 15, 2020. Photo: Lin Ching-hua, Taipei Times

Demand remains strong across key markets such as Europe, China and the US, Fiddes said, adding that the phenomenon was encouraging, given that the world is grappling with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

PMI readings aim to gauge the health of the manufacturing industry, with values larger than 50 suggesting expansion, and values lower than the threshold indicating contraction.

The rate of increase remained stronger than the long-term average, the report said.

However, output growth lagged behind product sales, creating shortages, it said.

Employment rose across manufacturing industries, but job creation was mild and insufficient to avert product shortages, the report said.

Stretched international supply chains led to shipping delays and longer waiting periods for materials and components, although waiting times were reduced to their shortest in 14 months, it said.

Inventories expanded noticeably due in part to delayed shipments of goods, it said.

Cost pressures hovered at historically high levels as manufacturing prices soared, even though inflation eased for two months, it said, adding that firms cited greater costs for materials, transport and shipping. Output charge hikes also subsided while remaining sharp, it said.

Local manufacturers are generally positive about the business outlook for the next 12 months, with optimism rising to a five-month high, it said.

Firms said that a continued recovery in the global economy would boost the development and sale of new products.

When supply chain disruptions end, production is expected to pick up and capacity pressures would ease, Fiddes said.

This could lead to an easing in inflationary pressures, as firms face increases in overhangs due to an imbalance between supply and demand, she said.