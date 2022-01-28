TECHNOLOGY
Apple to ease retail payment
Apple Inc is planning a new service to allow small businesses to accept payments directly on their iPhones without extra hardware, sources said. The company has been working on the new feature since 2020, when it paid about USUS$100 million for the Canadian start-up Mobeewave, which developed technology for smartphones to accept payments with a tap of a credit card. The system is likely to use the iPhone’s near-field communications chip currently used for Apple Pay. To accept payments on an iPhone today, merchants need terminals that communicate with the phone via Bluetooth, such as market dominator Block Inc’s Square. The upcoming feature turns the iPhone into a payment terminal.
BANKING
German lender optimistic
Deutsche Bank AG gained ground on rivals in debt trading and merger advisory in the fourth quarter, leading the firm to say it would “significantly exceed” its revenue guidance for the coming year. Germany’s largest lender yesterday reported its most profitable year in a decade as its fixed-income traders held their own in the final months of the year and dealmakers posted their eighth quarter of growth. Revenue for the three months through last month increased 8 percent, beating estimates. CEO Christian Sewing said that a return on tangible equity of 8 percent this year can be reached, adding that the latest results provide a “strong step-off point” to hitting that target. Deutsche Bank plans to increase its dividend by paying out 700 million euros (US$781 million) through buybacks and dividends, an “important first step” in its commitment to pay out 5 billion euros over coming years.
AIRLINES
EasyJet bouncing back
EasyJet PLC said it would increase capacity through the current quarter to tap increasing demand as the effect of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 wanes. The UK-based carrier plans to deploy two-thirds of pre-pandemic seating in the period as it ramps up to near-normal levels by the summer, a statement said yesterday. EasyJet posted a loss of ￡213 million (US$285 million) in its fiscal first quarter through last month after travel curbs prompted by Omicron threw Christmas and New Year travel into disarray. The loss narrowed from ￡424 million one year earlier. EasyJet’s UK bookings are surging as the government prepares to remove travel restrictions. England is to end testing from Feb. 11, and the EU has said it also plans to drop requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. The changes have given the airlines confidence that demand could return after a two-year slump.
PHILIPPINES
GDP expands
The economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, lending a firmer base to a recovery that policymakers expect to power output this year to a level not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP in the three moths through last month grew 7.7 percent from one year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority said yesterday. Economic growth in the third quarter was at 6.9 percent. “The door to our economic recovery is now fully open,” Philippine Secretary of Socioeconomic planning Karl Chua (蔡榮富) said in a briefing. With more Filipinos allowed to return to work, Chua expects GDP to recover to a pre-pandemic level this year. Last year, GDP expanded 5.6 percent, a rebound from a 9.6 percent contraction the previous year.
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply
EV ‘ECOSYSTEM’: The firms have agreed to work with the Indonesian government and others in creating infrastructure for the country’s growing EV market Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday made a major step toward a foothold in the world’s electric vehicle (EV) market by signing partnership agreements with the Indonesian government and local energy and battery companies, in which local EV supplier Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) would also take part. Hon Hai, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing company, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indonesian Ministry of Investment, battery maker PT Industri Baterai Indonesia, PT Indika Energy and Gogoro to build a sustainable energy ecosystem in Indonesia, a joint statement said. The government-level deal came after Hon Hai last year unveiled its first EV