TECHNOLOGY

Apple to ease retail payment

Apple Inc is planning a new service to allow small businesses to accept payments directly on their iPhones without extra hardware, sources said. The company has been working on the new feature since 2020, when it paid about USUS$100 million for the Canadian start-up Mobeewave, which developed technology for smartphones to accept payments with a tap of a credit card. The system is likely to use the iPhone’s near-field communications chip currently used for Apple Pay. To accept payments on an iPhone today, merchants need terminals that communicate with the phone via Bluetooth, such as market dominator Block Inc’s Square. The upcoming feature turns the iPhone into a payment terminal.

BANKING

German lender optimistic

Deutsche Bank AG gained ground on rivals in debt trading and merger advisory in the fourth quarter, leading the firm to say it would “significantly exceed” its revenue guidance for the coming year. Germany’s largest lender yesterday reported its most profitable year in a decade as its fixed-income traders held their own in the final months of the year and dealmakers posted their eighth quarter of growth. Revenue for the three months through last month increased 8 percent, beating estimates. CEO Christian Sewing said that a return on tangible equity of 8 percent this year can be reached, adding that the latest results provide a “strong step-off point” to hitting that target. Deutsche Bank plans to increase its dividend by paying out 700 million euros (US$781 million) through buybacks and dividends, an “important first step” in its commitment to pay out 5 billion euros over coming years.

AIRLINES

EasyJet bouncing back

EasyJet PLC said it would increase capacity through the current quarter to tap increasing demand as the effect of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 wanes. The UK-based carrier plans to deploy two-thirds of pre-pandemic seating in the period as it ramps up to near-normal levels by the summer, a statement said yesterday. EasyJet posted a loss of ￡213 million (US$285 million) in its fiscal first quarter through last month after travel curbs prompted by Omicron threw Christmas and New Year travel into disarray. The loss narrowed from ￡424 million one year earlier. EasyJet’s UK bookings are surging as the government prepares to remove travel restrictions. England is to end testing from Feb. 11, and the EU has said it also plans to drop requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. The changes have given the airlines confidence that demand could return after a two-year slump.

PHILIPPINES

GDP expands

The economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, lending a firmer base to a recovery that policymakers expect to power output this year to a level not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP in the three moths through last month grew 7.7 percent from one year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority said yesterday. Economic growth in the third quarter was at 6.9 percent. “The door to our economic recovery is now fully open,” Philippine Secretary of Socioeconomic planning Karl Chua (蔡榮富) said in a briefing. With more Filipinos allowed to return to work, Chua expects GDP to recover to a pre-pandemic level this year. Last year, GDP expanded 5.6 percent, a rebound from a 9.6 percent contraction the previous year.