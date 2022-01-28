Samsung’s record sales lead to chip tech spending

Bloomberg





Samsung Electronics Co is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products.

South Korea’s largest company reported 43.6 trillion won (US$36.17 billion) in semiconductor capital expenditure last year, eclipsing rivals as it acquired extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines to pursue an aggressive expansion of its most lucrative memory and system chipmaking.

It expects a recovery in server and PC memory demand, and said foldables are already helping its sales growth, although declined to offer a forecast due to the high degree of uncertainty around supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flags of South Korea and Samsung are pictured at the company’s headquarters in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP

Samsung experienced another quarter of record sales in the final three months of the year, with net income rising to 10.64 trillion won, a statement said yesterday.

Analysts had predicted 11.1 trillion won on average, estimates showed. Operating profit improved by 50 percent and sales were up 23 percent. The company paid special bonuses to employees last month.

A consistent theme across Samsung’s business divisions was rising demand matched by increasing expenses that undercut profitability. Foldables pushed mobile sales up, but Samsung spent more on marketing. The foundry division that makes chips for outside customers set a quarterly record, but the outsize spending on ASML Holdings NV’s pricey EUV machines clipped profits.

The rising costs of raw materials and logistics affected margins in the consumer electronics business, which also set a new quarterly sales high, and Samsung expects that situation to persist this year.

Samsung rival SK Hynix Inc fell in the latter half of last year on fears of price volatility, rising inventories and a cyclical downturn. Price drops proved more moderate than expected, as chip usage broadened across industries and memorychip makers took pre-emptive steps to stabilize supply and forestall price shocks.

Samsung’s foundry business — producing chips for customers without their own semiconductor plants — is also helping stabilize revenues.

“There are still various variables that could impact supply and demand this year, including at what pace the parts supply issue will be eased, the possibility of additional increase in raw material prices, and various geopolitical risks,” Samsung executive vice president Jin-man Han said during Samsung’s analyst call.

“We also notice a clear tendency that memory market cycle height and length are getting shorter than before. Considering that our inventory remains to be at fair levels, these are signs that indicate possible stabilizing of the memory market,” he said.

A lockdown in the central Chinese city of Xian last month pushed Samsung to adjust operations at its NAND production plant and also affected output at rival Micron Technology Inc’s facility in the city.

That has raised expectations that memory prices could rebound earlier than expected if the Chinese government’s quarantine measures continue. Analysts project that prices could stabilize from the second quarter at the earliest.

“NAND Flash buyers are now more willing to accept a narrower decline in contract prices in order to obtain their products sooner,” TrendForce said in a statement.

“However, as the Xian lockdown has not noticeably affected the local fabs’ manufacturing operations, the movement of NAND Flash contract prices going forward will likely remain relatively unaffected by the lockdown,” it said.