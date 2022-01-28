Tesla Inc set a profit record, but said that supply chain troubles would delay its Cybertruck and other new models, even as the electric vehicle pioneer presses ahead on new plants, full self-driving features and a humanoid robot.
The automaker, headquartered in Austin, Texas, reported fourth-quarter earnings of US$2.88 billion, or US$2.54 per share, excluding some items, on strong sales of its mass-market models. That was above analysts’ estimates of US$2.36 per share.
Tesla delivered more than 936,000 vehicles worldwide last year, up 87 percent from the year before and above the 50 percent average annual expansion projected over the course of several years.
Photo: Reuters
However, it has since said that shortages that cut sales for most other major automakers would also squeeze Tesla.
“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as [the] supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through 2022,” Tesla said.
Shares of Tesla did not change much in extended trading after initially falling sharply. The stock advanced 2.1 percent to US$937.41 on Wednesday in New York, and is down 11 percent this year.
“The commentary on the risk factors is taking on a different weight in the current environment,” Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster said. “Whenever there are unknowns about the future, it can spook investors a little bit.”
Revenue for the quarter grew 65 percent to US$17.7 billion, compared with estimates of US$16.6 billion, the company said on Wednesday, with projections for growth “comfortably above 50 percent in 2022,” executives said on a call with investors.
After being absent from the earnings call last quarter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk rejoined on Wednesday to update Tesla’s “product road map.”
He confirmed that the company does not have plans this year to introduce the Cybertruck, a prototype Musk recently said he is personally testing at Tesla’s new factory in Austin.
Musk said that new models would not be introduced until next year.
He was also asked about the prospect for a US$25,000 vehicle, which would make his vehicles affordable for many more buyers.
“We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year. It would not make any sense because we will still be parts constrained,” he said.
The company’s key goals this year will be scaling up output at existing factories, while scouting for new locations and achieving full self-driving for its vehicles.
In Texas, the company has begun producing the Model Y with 4680 battery cells, he said.
Deliveries are to start after final certification, which he said should be “fairly soon.”
Musk also called out work on the Optimus Human Robot, which he said has “the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time.”
Humanoid robots could help address future labor shortages and would be first used in Tesla’s factories, he said.
The company’s fourth-quarter automotive gross margin, a key measure of profitability, grew to 30.6 percent, or 29.2 percent without regulatory credits, a slight improvement from last quarter.
The quarterly results allowed Tesla to turn a profit in consecutive years for the first time since its founding in 2003.
