Powell considers faster rate-hike path

CURBING INFLATION: With the risk of high inflation running to the foreseeable future, the US Fed chair said that monetary policy should address all possibilities

Bloomberg





US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would act as needed to cool the hottest inflation in almost 40 years, endorsing an interest-rate liftoff in March, and opening the door to more frequent and potentially larger hikes than anticipated.

Stressing uncertainty on the economic outlook, including the risk that price pressures could fail to abate as forecast, the Fed chair told reporters on Wednesday that policy must be “nimble” to confront risks to its mandate for price stability and maximum employment.

Investors took the comments to mean that the Fed would be more aggressive in tightening than previously expected.

As Powell spoke during a 55-minute online media briefing, stocks erased gains, bond yields surged and the US dollar advanced. The S&P 500 index posted a back-to-back drop after rallying more than 2 percent earlier in the day, while the two-year US Treasury yield had the largest one-day increase since March 2020.

“There’s a risk that the high inflation we’re seeing will be prolonged, there’s a risk that it will move even higher. We have to be in a position with our monetary policy to address all of those plausible outcomes,” Powell said, adding that officials were “of a mind” to raise rates in March.

He spoke after the US Federal Open Market Committee confirmed that it would end its asset purchase program in early March and begin shrinking its bond holdings after rate increases commence.

The hawkish pivot, against a backdrop of turmoil in stocks, comes amid consumer inflation readings that have repeatedly surprised and hit 7 percent — the most since the 1980s — and a tight labor market that has pushed unemployment down faster than anticipated to a level nearly as low as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The implication was they would probably have to go a bit further and a bit faster than people were anticipating,” former New York Federal Reserve president Bill Dudley said. “I don’t think he committed to [raising the rate] every meeting. I think what he committed to is ‘we’re probably going to end up doing quite a bit more than people had anticipated.’”

Any rate hike would be the central bank’s first since 2018, with many analysts forecasting a quarter-point increase in March to be followed by three more this year and additional moves beyond.

Some economists focused on Powell’s comments that this was a “very different expansion” from when the central bank was last tightening monetary policy between 2015 and 2018, and that the Fed would move “steadily.”

In the previous cycle, Fed officials spoke of being “gradual.”

Nomura Holdings Inc said that it expects the Fed to hike by 50 basis points in March and then by 25 in May, June and July. BNP Paribas SA projected quarter-point increases over the year. Both had previously anticipated four 25 basis point shifts during this year.

Critics said that the Fed has been too slow to act and is behind the curve in tackling inflation, although key market gauges do not back that view.

Even some Fed officials have publicly discussed if they should raise rates more this year than forecast. Their median estimate last month was for three hikes this year. Powell made a point of saying that economic projections would be updated in March.

“The Fed is clearly looking through [the pandemic] and will not react to weak data for January and February,” Bank of America Corp economists led by Ethan Harris said in a note. “Bottom line, the risks are skewed to more than four hikes this year.”