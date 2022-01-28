The consumer confidence index this month rose by 0.65 points to 73.67, as mounting worry over inflation drives up buying interest in durable goods, mainly real estate, a survey released yesterday by National Central University said.
The sub-index on durable goods consumption over the coming six months should rise 4.55 points to a record 126.6, while the reading on consumer prices fell by 2.05 points to 32.1, the lowest in 12.5 years, the monthly survey said.
The survey interviewed 2,859 adults from Tuesday last week to Friday last week by telephone.
Photo: CNA
Heightening inflationary pressures accounted for the low confidence on consumer prices, but raised interest in owning property, a common practice in Taiwan to defend against inflation, it said.
Confidence values of 100 and below indicate pessimistic views, while points above the threshold suggest optimistic sentiment.
Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey, said he agreed with policymakers that consumer prices should ease later this year when an unfavorable base effect should fade.
Government officials said that rising prices of imported oil and raw materials are responsible for the pessimism, adding that expected tightening of monetary policy by major central banks would help curtail demand.
Additionally, food costs tend to make seasonal advances ahead of the Lunar New Year, as families prepare feasts for week-long reunions, Wu said.
Rising consumer prices also led people to display less confidence regarding future household incomes, as the measure shed 1.75 points to 77.6, even though the public turned more positive about the economic outlook, from 87.1 to 89.9, it said.
The reading on the job market fell 0.35 points to 64.7, while the sentiment gauge on stock investment climbed 0.7 points to 51.1, it said. The local bourse closed on Wednesday and is to resume trading on Feb. 7.
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply
EV ‘ECOSYSTEM’: The firms have agreed to work with the Indonesian government and others in creating infrastructure for the country’s growing EV market Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday made a major step toward a foothold in the world’s electric vehicle (EV) market by signing partnership agreements with the Indonesian government and local energy and battery companies, in which local EV supplier Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) would also take part. Hon Hai, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing company, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indonesian Ministry of Investment, battery maker PT Industri Baterai Indonesia, PT Indika Energy and Gogoro to build a sustainable energy ecosystem in Indonesia, a joint statement said. The government-level deal came after Hon Hai last year unveiled its first EV