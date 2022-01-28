Confidence rises slightly despite inflation worries

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The consumer confidence index this month rose by 0.65 points to 73.67, as mounting worry over inflation drives up buying interest in durable goods, mainly real estate, a survey released yesterday by National Central University said.

The sub-index on durable goods consumption over the coming six months should rise 4.55 points to a record 126.6, while the reading on consumer prices fell by 2.05 points to 32.1, the lowest in 12.5 years, the monthly survey said.

The survey interviewed 2,859 adults from Tuesday last week to Friday last week by telephone.

Shoppers use an escalator in a mall in Kaohsiung on Sep. 27 last year. Photo: CNA

Heightening inflationary pressures accounted for the low confidence on consumer prices, but raised interest in owning property, a common practice in Taiwan to defend against inflation, it said.

Confidence values of 100 and below indicate pessimistic views, while points above the threshold suggest optimistic sentiment.

Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey, said he agreed with policymakers that consumer prices should ease later this year when an unfavorable base effect should fade.

Government officials said that rising prices of imported oil and raw materials are responsible for the pessimism, adding that expected tightening of monetary policy by major central banks would help curtail demand.

Additionally, food costs tend to make seasonal advances ahead of the Lunar New Year, as families prepare feasts for week-long reunions, Wu said.

Rising consumer prices also led people to display less confidence regarding future household incomes, as the measure shed 1.75 points to 77.6, even though the public turned more positive about the economic outlook, from 87.1 to 89.9, it said.

The reading on the job market fell 0.35 points to 64.7, while the sentiment gauge on stock investment climbed 0.7 points to 51.1, it said. The local bourse closed on Wednesday and is to resume trading on Feb. 7.