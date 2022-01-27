World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Consumer confidence rises

Consumer confidence strengthened this month, rebounding from a drop the previous month as the economy continues to recover, suggesting shoppers are looking beyond concerns about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 after repeated virus waves. The consumer sentiment index rose to 104.4 from 103.9 the previous month. The gauge slid last month as the government tightened distancing rules at the height of renewed COVID-19 pandemic woes, although it remained above the 100 threshold that separates optimism from pessimism. Following data showing the economy growing at a faster pace and improvements in exports and jobs, the strength in consumer sentiment adds to signs that a recovery from the pandemic is on track.

SINGAPORE

Pledges reach US$8.8bn

The city-state attracted S$11.8 billion (US$8.8 billion) in investment commitments last year, led by semiconductor manufacturers ramping up production to meet a global chip shortage and biotechnology firms chasing COVID-19 pandemic demand. Investments saw a 31 percent drop from the previous year, according to data released yesterday by the Economic Development Board. More than 17,000 new jobs are expected to be created, the board said. Board chairman Beh Swan Gin said that electronics should continue to drive growth as the supply shortage is seen to persist until at least next year.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

El Salvador warned of risks

The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using bitcoin as legal tender, citing “large risks” posed by the cryptocurrency. The IMF’s board directors “urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the bitcoin law by removing bitcoin’s legal tender status,” a statement said. They “stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection” and with issuing bitcoin-backed bonds. Bitcoin was trading at about US$37,000 on Tuesday, having lost about half its value compared with the record of US$67,734 hit in November last year.

MINERS

Mongolia mine opens

Underground operations have finally begun at a copper mine in Mongolia, state media has reported, ending years of delays for Anglo-Australian giant Rio Tinto Group. The massive Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper mine has been mired in controversy for years, and disrupted by protests from locals worried about environmental damage and foreign influence. The mega-project has been expected to contribute up to one-third of Mongolia’s GDP once fully operational.

CREDIT CARDS

AmEx raises forecast

American Express Co (AmEx) on Tuesday boosted forecasts for revenue and profit, and said spending on its cards climbed to a record. Revenue would climb as much as 20 percent this year, while earnings could reach US$9.25 to US$9.65 per share, the company said in a statement. AmEx has long said this year would be the year it reaches goals originally set two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. However, the new targets far surpass even those goals, which predicted revenue growth in the range of 8 to 10 percent and per-share profit of US$8.85 to US$9.25.