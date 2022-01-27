SOUTH KOREA
Consumer confidence rises
Consumer confidence strengthened this month, rebounding from a drop the previous month as the economy continues to recover, suggesting shoppers are looking beyond concerns about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 after repeated virus waves. The consumer sentiment index rose to 104.4 from 103.9 the previous month. The gauge slid last month as the government tightened distancing rules at the height of renewed COVID-19 pandemic woes, although it remained above the 100 threshold that separates optimism from pessimism. Following data showing the economy growing at a faster pace and improvements in exports and jobs, the strength in consumer sentiment adds to signs that a recovery from the pandemic is on track.
SINGAPORE
Pledges reach US$8.8bn
The city-state attracted S$11.8 billion (US$8.8 billion) in investment commitments last year, led by semiconductor manufacturers ramping up production to meet a global chip shortage and biotechnology firms chasing COVID-19 pandemic demand. Investments saw a 31 percent drop from the previous year, according to data released yesterday by the Economic Development Board. More than 17,000 new jobs are expected to be created, the board said. Board chairman Beh Swan Gin said that electronics should continue to drive growth as the supply shortage is seen to persist until at least next year.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
El Salvador warned of risks
The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using bitcoin as legal tender, citing “large risks” posed by the cryptocurrency. The IMF’s board directors “urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the bitcoin law by removing bitcoin’s legal tender status,” a statement said. They “stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection” and with issuing bitcoin-backed bonds. Bitcoin was trading at about US$37,000 on Tuesday, having lost about half its value compared with the record of US$67,734 hit in November last year.
MINERS
Mongolia mine opens
Underground operations have finally begun at a copper mine in Mongolia, state media has reported, ending years of delays for Anglo-Australian giant Rio Tinto Group. The massive Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper mine has been mired in controversy for years, and disrupted by protests from locals worried about environmental damage and foreign influence. The mega-project has been expected to contribute up to one-third of Mongolia’s GDP once fully operational.
CREDIT CARDS
AmEx raises forecast
American Express Co (AmEx) on Tuesday boosted forecasts for revenue and profit, and said spending on its cards climbed to a record. Revenue would climb as much as 20 percent this year, while earnings could reach US$9.25 to US$9.65 per share, the company said in a statement. AmEx has long said this year would be the year it reaches goals originally set two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. However, the new targets far surpass even those goals, which predicted revenue growth in the range of 8 to 10 percent and per-share profit of US$8.85 to US$9.25.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (怡和洋行), a diversified Asia-based group whose businesses span property, transport, retail and luxury hotels, is considering strategic options for its restaurant unit, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Singapore-traded conglomerate is weighing a sale of Jardine Restaurant Group (怡和餐飲集團), a wholly owned subsidiary that operates KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Vietnam, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The subsidiary also runs Pizza Hut restaurants in Myanmar, according to its Web site. Jardine Matheson has held preliminary discussions with advisers, the people said, adding