Microsoft beats forecasts thanks to cloud computing

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Microsoft Corp on Tuesday beat market expectations with strong quarterly performance in cloud computing and software, still benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic’s online shifting of work, play, shopping and learning.

The US tech colossus, which last week announced a blockbuster deal to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard Inc for US$69 billion, said that profit jumped to US$18.8 billion in the final three months of last year.

“Digital technology is the most malleable resource at the world’s disposal to overcome constraints and reimagine everyday work and life,” CEO Satya Nadella said, in announcing revenue of US$51.7 billion.

A smartphone is seen in front of the Microsoft Corp logo in an illustration photo taken on July 26 last year. Photo: Reuters

Microsoft investments include pouring money into the booming video game market and by extension the metaverse, the virtual-reality vision for the Internet’s future.

On an earnings call, Nadella pointed to the tens of millions of people playing games such as Forza, Halo and Minecraft, many investing in “avatar” proxies for online worlds, saying that the metaverse is a natural extension.

Microsoft is also meshing virtual gathering components with non-game offerings, such as Teams online collaboration software, executives said.

“We feel very well positioned to be able to catch what I think is essentially the next wave of the Internet,” Nadella said on the call.

Revenue at the career-focused social network was up 37 percent when compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the earnings report showed.

Revenue in the Microsoft division that makes Xbox consoles and video game content grew 10 percent in the recently ended quarter, the report said.

Microsoft’s division devoted to the Windows operating system also flourished on what Nadella referred to as a “renaissance” of the PC market that had been withering before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people around the world to stay home.

“More than ever people are turning to PCs to exercise their agency, and unleash their creativity,” Nadella said.

“We are experiencing a PC renaissance with increases in time spent on PCs and PCs per household,” he said.